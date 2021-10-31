next week Jeff Grub will give info on the mysterious game of Obsidian – Nerd4.life

Jeff Grubb has promised he will give next week information on Project Missouri during his podcast, GrubbSnax. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a direct mysterious project of Obsidian Entertainment, directed by the great Josh Sawyer, designer of titles such as Icewind Dale 1 and 2, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity I & II. How can you not wait for the new game of one that has been behind some of the best electronic RPGs ever?

For now about Project Missouri practically nothing is known, apart from that it should be a role-playing game with a historical background with fantastic variations, like Darklands or Ars Magica, as explained by Sawyer same. In the meantime, Obsidian is working on at least three other games, all known: The Outer Worlds 2, Avowed and Grounded, the latter recently updated with a mega patch that introduced a lot of new content.

Jeff Grubb is a journalist known for reporting rumors about several games of the Xbox Game Studios, many still unannounced. In particular, he recently unveiled Pax Dei, Shaolin and Belfry, titles of which he has provided well-detailed details.