Neymar delivers his truth on Mbappé’s extension – Foot11.com

An announcement that made people unhappy…

It is the soap opera that has kept the whole football world in suspense for long and endless months. Initially at the end of the contract with PSG on June 30, Kylian Mbappé finally decided, against all odds, to sign a new lease in the French capital. He is now linked to his club until June 2025. A choice that caused a huge stir, especially on the side of Spain. Indeed, convinced of his arrival, observers and supporters of Real Madrid have not really digested the pill. Neymar is thrilled.

As we know, the two men have a very special relationship, whether on the field or outside. A footballing affinity that has grown stronger over time. But as for the vast majority of people, the Ney did not know his teammate’s decision until very late. One more proof, if necessary, that Kylian Mbappé has managed to keep his secret, as incredible as it may seem. For the Channel Football Club, Neymar Jr released his truths on this Dantesque extension. And the least we can say is that the latter, like the Ile-de-France supporters, does not shy away from his pleasure.

Neymar was not in the confidence

“Yes, I talk a lot with Kylian. I admit that I was not aware until the last moment, I knew it a day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy, that Kylian decided to stay,” exposed Neymar before looking more about the choice itself of the number 7 Ile-de-France. And for him, no doubt: Kylian Mbappé made the right decision. The former Blaugrana believes, in fact, that he has everything PSG needs to grow before, perhaps, touching new skies.

The attacking trio dreams Neymar (left) – Mbappé (center) and Messi (right) already separated this summer?

” I think the Paris Saint-Germain project is what is needed for his career. For his career, it’s a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG, to try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it’s the right choice. Maybe he’ll want a change of scenery and play for another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important” , entrusted Neymar. There is no doubt that these remarks will please the red and blue supporters.