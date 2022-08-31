Football / Ligue 1: Neymar Jr double scorer and triple decisive passer in the crushing victory of PSG against Lille (7-1)

Paris-Saint-Germain crushed Lille by seven goals to one (7-1) during the third day of Ligue 1 in France this Sunday August 21. The Brazilian Neymar Jr shone with a thousand lights with his two goals and three assists against the Mastiffs.

Opposed to Lille’s Paulo Fonseca as part of the third day of Ligue 1, the Parisians made short work of it thanks to the exceptional performances of the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio. If Mbappé made an impression with a hat-trick, in particular an early goal in the 8th second of play, it was Neymar Jr who was elected man of the match by several French media, in particular Foot Mercato, which awarded him 9.5/10. The Brazilian delivered three assists and scored twice.

Neymar Jr, who is not on the list of 30 nominees for the France Football 2022 Ballon d’Or, is rising from the ashes at the start of the season. He is the top scorer (5 goals) and the best passer in the championship (6 assists). With these statistics, he also became the first player to be involved in 11 goals after three league matches in the 21st century.

Thanks to this attacking festival, the proteges of Christophe Galtier are alone at the top of Ligue 1 with nine points out of nine. They have already scored 17 goals and conceded only three.

