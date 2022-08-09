Neymar shows his ambitions before this new season – Foot11.com

Announced here and there on the departure of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar did not hide his desire to continue the adventure with the Parisian club, and showed his ambitions before the start of the new season. More

Neymar is confident

No one knows where Neymar will play next season. Paris Saint-Germain would not be against the departure of the Brazilian, despite a contract automatically extended until 2027 on July 1. But the former Barça player seems confident about his future and intends to stay in the Paris squad, alongside Kylian Mbappé or even Leo Messi.

“Esse ano todos falls vão entrar: de falta, de fora da área, de cabeça. To com o sentimento bom. You confident. Treinei muito nessas ferias.” – Neymar Jr, em live no Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CfLORDe1ZF — Futmais (@futtmais) July 9, 2022

In a Facebook live, Neymar also mentioned the upcoming season, and seems rather sure of himself. The Brazilian is convinced that the planets will align, and that he will pile up the goals under the colors of PSG. ” This season, all shots will come in, free kicks, headers… I feel good, and I’m confident! I trained a lot during my vacation“, announced the Parisian number 10.

What agreement with Galtier?

Paris Saint-Germain, for its part, is beginning a new era with the duo Christophe Galtier-Luis Campos. Parisian players, with the exception of some internationals like Kylian Mbappé, have found their way back to Camp des Loges to prepare for the new season. Leo Messi and Neymar have returned to training under the French boss, who said he was happy to be able to train such players during his presentation press conference.

It remains to be seen, however, what strategy Christophe Galtier will adopt with his stars and in particular Neymar, not always very easy to manage since his arrival in the French capital. Known for his high standards, the former Nice coach has already warned that he will make no compromises and that no player will be above the team. Putting it into practice will certainly be more complicated. Unless Neymar, determined to succeed in Paris, does his best.