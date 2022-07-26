Entertainment

Neymar’s stormy exit on social networks

Neymar, 30-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil, spoke about Twitter to defend himself from the fact that he would not accept criticism after his “simulation” decried by an article by O Globo. He recalls that he has been criticized since childhood and assures that he does not intend to be silent when he does not agree.

“Oh, that’s it! I can’t contradict an article that says bullshit… that now I don’t accept criticism my amigoooo, I’ve been criticized since I was 13. I spent a lot of time being silent, it’s true and if I talk about something I don’t agree with, I’ll talk again! »

“Every action provokes a reaction…Say what you want, hear what you don’t. »

He speaks little, but does not let himself be done. Once again, Neymar responds to his detractors on social networks. Whether we like his way of proceeding or not, we must recognize that it is normal that he has a right of reply. He is so criticized that sometimes it is normal for him to come out of his reserve. With him, many people deviate from the basic principle of benevolence and sometimes it goes much too far. His message got through.





