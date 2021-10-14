NFT: Actress Reese Witherspoon is a buyer

The Non Fungible Token, or NFT, market is booming, so much so that movie stars of the likes of Reese Witherspoon they become part of it as new buyers, witnessing everything on the crypto-lovers’ social network, Twitter.

Reese Witherspoon buys her first NFTs

With a little excitement, also due to the first purchase that you never forget, the actress, film and television producer, as well as entrepreneur, Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon shared the news related to NFTs.

Here is the tweet:

Just bought my first NFTs! I’m learning so much. 🤖😺👾Would love to know about amazing women creating #NFTs. Talk to me #cryptotwitter – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 11, 2021

Witherspoon’s invitation is precisely to find other “incredible women” from whom to learn how the NFT world works, perhaps even collaborating to create someone.

In this sense, Witherspoon would be that perfect cocktail that represents NFTs made of art, business but also technology.

NFT – mania and the successes of famous names

But Witherspoon, of course, isn’t the first star to enter the world of Non-fungible tokens. Already other artists of the caliber of Dolce & Gabbana, this summer they presented the their first series of NFTs, call “Genesis”.

This action by the famous Italian fashion brand would have led him to see a record sale for the total of the 9 NFTs of Genesis, reaching a whopping 5.65 million dollars. These NFTs are ready to be used in the metaverses, to show off Dolce & Gabbana clothes.

In general, according to data from Nonfungible.com, the total sales of NFT fashion, art, gaming, sports or collectibles, they exceeded $ 10 billion in this first quarter of 2021 alone. Of this total, 2 billion were collected in the last month alone.

NFT and technological innovations

The excitement for NFTmania also comes from the field of technology where the interoperability protocol that facilitates the passage of any type of data between different networks of Wormhole has announced its novelty.

Wormhole has now added Binance Smart Chain (BSC) support to its existing Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) bridge. Overall, Wormhole has achieved more than $ 200M in total locked value (TVL) from its Solana and Ethereum token and NFT bridges.

Specifically, here’s how Wormhole described the benefits of his new integration.