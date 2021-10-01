Nft and music, TikTok announces its first auction on Ethereum

Nft fever has infected even the most viral of social networks.will auction six of the community’s most popular videos in the form of non-fungible tokens. Most of the money raised by the ””Will go directly to the creators of the contents who, if this happens, could see precisely in the sale of NFTs a new source of income and recognition. The platform, owned by the Chinese Bytedance, has not clarified how the proceeds of the auctions will be divided, which will be held weekly starting from the next

To make the content that TikTok has decided to tokenize for its first auction particularly captivating are the stars in the various videos: you go to the rapper Lil Nas X to the famous indie singer Grimes, plus various other native web celebrities.

Non-fungible tokens certify the possession of a digital copy of a certain limited edition content (or unique piece); the controlled offer and the inability to duplicate NFTs, which can be resold through the blockchain, are often the basis of dizzying price speculations. It is not clear whether this NFT hunting phenomenon will be repeated even for videos that have already appeared on the smartphones of millions of users.