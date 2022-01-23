NFT boom, DeFi takes a different approach

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is one of the fundamental trends in the blockchain industry and underlies many changes in the financial economy in general. The spiraling growth of DeFi is a testament to the high potential of decentralized platforms and digital currencies. DeFi introduced a paradigm shift from traditional financial systems, which focused on consolidation and innovation, but diminished the importance of financial inclusion.

With DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged, which have almost caused a revolution in the creativity and entertainment sector: NFTs are tokenized works of art, songs, videos and collectibles that are kept and securely transferred via the blockchain. Non-fungible tokens have opened a new window that allows content creators to protect and monetize their content as well as take full advantage of their creativity and talents.

The NFT revolution

Non-fungible token technology is revolutionary, at least according to its proponents. First, this technology is allowing artists and content creators not to use intermediaries and brokers such as art galleries or record companies, which usually take the largest share of the proceeds: content creators and artists can interact directly with users of the contents and works of art and can enter into advantageous agreements without the need to involve external parties.

In a sense, NFTs and decentralized technologies work for the good of both content creators and consumers: both tools introduce an additional layer of transparency by allowing content creators to connect directly with users to achieve maximum results.

While there may still be a long way to go for mainstream adoption of NFTs, this technology is already making significant progress, competing with major entertainment companies and players.

NFTs are causing a major shift in digital content sharing across industries and are expected to dominate future virtual economies; a critical sector that will benefit is eSports, where various changes seem to occur, especially among young people and tech savvy people.

The collectible markets and many other sectors are ready to welcome the important changes brought about by non-fungible tokens. Several institutions already appreciate the importance of authenticity, incomparable security and traceability offered by NFTs.

By limiting accessibility, NFTs then introduced the element of scarcity, which adds value to digital content and artwork.

After what appears to be the closing of a market cycle, decentralized finance appears to be trying to catch up with NFTs: this is mainly due to the regulatory crackdown on DeFi projects that has discouraged many investors and developers; furthermore, the DeFi industry has attracted many players and has become saturated.

NFTs are currently the new trending topic in the cryptocurrency industry, and while the numbers may still be relatively low, the ground for growth is fertile if we build on the growing level of engagement and interest.

NFTs are exploding

Lately, newspapers have dedicated suggestive first pages to non-fungible tokens: the new trend is the possibility for famous people, musicians and film producers to achieve independence while maintaining the authenticity of creative works. Major NFT sales in recent days include Jack Dorsey’s first tweet for $ 2.9 million, Pokemon-inspired Logan Paul’s NFTs that raised more than 3.5 million in a single day, and a work by Beeple centered around on Trump which was resold for 6.6 million.

The wave of NFTs should see an increase, especially as they attract other sectors; at first NFTs were a prerogative of the art industry, but now they have also involved other sectors such as entertainment, games and sports collectibles.

In conclusion

Both NFTs and decentralized finance are changing the way content creators share and monetize their creations, however NFTs have revolutionized the landscape by allowing content creators to connect directly with their fans and manage their content; in addition, non-fungible tokens have added an extra layer of transparency in the ownership of digital content, including videos, music, books, photos, memes and GIFs.