NFT, Twitter gives 140 to its users while Katy Perry launches into the business

Also Twitter enters the world of NFT, almost simultaneously with the incredible sale of the web source code for 5.4 million dollars. The social network yesterday announced and then gave away 140 NFT divided into 7 different illustrations, then 20 copies for each, to its users.

To participate, just leave a comment under the tweet of the official profile announcing the initiative. Twitter organized the giveaway in collaboration with Rarible, one of the main active marketplaces in the field of NFT, where currently the prices of those who, having received the gift, have decided to put it on sale can also be consulted (although it must be said that for the moment many have chosen not to deprive yourself of it).

At the time of writing the highest demand is 100 Ethereum, around 180,000 euros, for a copy of “Building Characters”.