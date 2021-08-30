NFT, Twitter gives 140 to its users while Katy Perry launches into the business

Also Twitter enters the world of NFT, almost simultaneously with the incredible sale of the web source code for 5.4 million dollars. The social network yesterday announced and then gave away 140 NFT divided into 7 different illustrations, then 20 copies for each, to its users.
To participate, just leave a comment under the tweet of the official profile announcing the initiative. Twitter organized the giveaway in collaboration with Rarible, one of the main active marketplaces in the field of NFT, where currently the prices of those who, having received the gift, have decided to put it on sale can also be consulted (although it must be said that for the moment many have chosen not to deprive yourself of it).
At the time of writing the highest demand is 100 Ethereum, around 180,000 euros, for a copy of “Building Characters”.
At the same time Katy Perry announced that it is ready to launch its NFT collection as a result of a partnership with Theta Labs, a company committed to building a video platform on blockchain, of which it has also acquired a corporate share. The collectibles will be made on the occasion of the singer’s stay at the Resort World in Las Vegas, where she will perform from next December.
The world of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and all related products will probably be a reason for growth in the coming years for everything related to celebrities, sportsmen and anyone with a community, giving the possibility to create new methods of interaction. As token fans also teach.