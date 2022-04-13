Nicki Minaj demands punishment for sexual assault accuser’s lawyer

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Nicki Minaj and her attorney Judd Burstein are picking up attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who replaced a woman named Jennifer Hough who accused Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of sexual assault in a 2021 lawsuit, according to documents obtained by Billboard.

Nicki had previously been named in Hough’s lawsuit, with the woman accusing the rapper of bullying and harassment. the pink print The lyricist reportedly spent $30,000 in legal fees to defend against what she called a “frivolous” lawsuit that was later abruptly dropped in January without explanation.

Burstein called Blackburn a “low-level lawyer,” who only dismissed the case against Minaj after he “forced” her to pay those legal fees. Minaj and Burstein are now asking for harsh legal sanctions against him.

“Mr. Blackburn’s conduct in this case has been disgraceful,” Burstein wrote in a Monday filing. obligation to their clients, the court, opposing counsel, and the legal profession itself not to pursue bad faith, frivolous, and even extortionate litigation in such a reprehensible manner.

Blackburn said in a statement to billboard the request for sanctions has no basis and is “without merit”.

The new filing also details misconduct charges against Blackburn, including that he falsely claimed in legal documents that Minaj was a member of the Makk Baller Brims, a gang in Queens. Burstein described the allegation as “a bad faith effort to generate overwhelmingly negative media coverage.”

He also accused Blackburn of filing false complaints against him and noted a letter on the docket of public court that says Burstein had a “morbid obsession” with the wife of Steven Gordon, one of the former lawyers for Jennifer Hough. Burstein said the complaint is “designed solely to harass him and tarnish his reputation.”

“No lawyer should be allowed to walk away unscathed after making an allegation like this – particularly because Mr Blackburn knew it would end up in the public domain due to the media and other attention given to the case. record in this case,” Burstein wrote.

Burstein wants Blackburn to reimburse Minaj’s legal costs and asks a judge to issue an order referring Blackburn to the court’s disciplinary committee for even harsher sentences.

“He arrogantly and incomprehensibly maintains that his conduct in this matter was proper,” Burstein wrote. “He should not be allowed to walk away from this Court believing he is free to victimize Ms Maraj a second time with the same baseless allegations.”

Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit in August 2021, claiming Petty raped her in 1994 and bullied her into silence. She said she was “traumatized all her life” and then harassed by Minaj, Petty and their “allies, legal teams and fans”.

“Nicki Minaj, directly and indirectly, contacted Plaintiff Hough’s family members to ensure that Plaintiff waived her lawful claim that Defendant Petty raped her,” Hough wrote at the time.

The case against Petty is still ongoing, with Hough requesting default due to Petty’s slow response to the suit.

In an exclusive interview, Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over allegations of witness intimidation and harassment, talks about the lawsuit and speaks on camera for the first time. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/NTiGMUzsLo — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 22, 2021

