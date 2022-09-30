Nicki Minaj gets what she wants, SZA is a rising star on the Times Next 100, Lizzo is history in the making, and more!

The ultimate goal is to be iconic, inspiring and to make history, and these ladies dominate those accomplishments in their field of music and entertainment. So let’s take a look at what unique artists have been up to this week.

After calling out YouTube for age restrictions on her new “Likkle Miss” Remix music video, Nicki Minaj gets what she wants. Youtube has removed the rules, so The Barbs are increasing views for Caribbean vibe visuals. With over 1.5 million views and counting, we understand why The Queen has succeeded!

We may soon receive new music from SZA. But, until then, the neo-soul artist was receiving her blossoms by being honored as a rising star on the Times Next 100. Congratulations, sis!

Houston native Monaleo surprised fans with some new music. The up-and-coming artist launched a freestyle to Chief Keef’s hit track “Faneto.” His fans call it his best freestyle yet!

Atlanta rapper Baby Tate continues to make a name for herself. The rising rap star recently released a new “Mani/Pedi” mixtape, and fans are feeling the relatable project.

Let there be no mistake; Lizzo will continue to create iconic moments. The pop star had the chance to play a 200-year-old flute during her show in Washington, DC, being the first to play the historic crystal instrument!

After bringing social media attention to a Twitter war between her and Cardi B, many wanted to know who is Akbar V? The Atlanta rapper recently took the beef further by releasing the diss track “Bothered,” proving why she’s not here to play!

CiCi and Summer honor fans with the ultimate ATL track. The duo released an upbeat banger titled “Better Thangs.” The joyful song prepares us to move on to bigger and better things!

Social media influencer Ari Fletcher has gotten personal with her fans after sharing the heartfelt news of suffering a miscarriage. However, the businesswoman has remained in high spirits, recently scoring a Forbes feature for her new beauty line, Remedy By Ari.

During an interview with City Girls’ Yung Miami, Latto discussed the importance of female empowerment in the music industry. The Southern Belle is currently killing it on tour with Lizzo.

Tokyo Jetz releases new music video

After a year-long hiatus from music, Florida rapper Tokyo Jetz is back on the scene with a new banger, “Just Ride.” Jetz’s unique flow and Jacksonville vibe has fans playing his new track non-stop.

British singer and rapper MIA is another artist returning to the music scene. The “Paper Planes” artist recently released a new track, “Beep,” reminding us of his unique sounds. His next studio album, Mata, will be released on October 14.

Making a splash in 2021 as Doja Cat’s girlfriend. English rapper/singer Bree Runway is back with new music. “That Girl” is an upbeat track showcasing ballroom culture; fans are here for that!

Palmer will always extend credit when it is due. The childhood star recently defended singer and actress Halle Bailey for the unnecessary backlash she recently received for her new role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Additionally, KeKe called out internet trolls by proving that diversity within the music and entertainment industry is the new normal.

KeKe could also make television history soon, as the youngest to own a television network with the new achievement of KeyTv Network. Fans can’t wait to see what Dark Cinderella has in store for us next.

Let’s all be shamelessly ourselves this weekend. And make plans to achieve iconic goals for our future. Have a good week-end!