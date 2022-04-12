Nicki Minaj throws flowers at Fivio Foreign for his album “BIBLE”

The first album BIBLE of Fivio Foreign is now on the market. The reactions on the work fall, in particular that of Nicki Minaj who praises the rapper for the quality of the work.

BIBLE, the first of a possible long series

Announced some time ago, the rapper’s debut album New Yorker Fivio Foreign is available from this friday april 8. It is composed of 17 titlescollaborations with Quavo, ASAP Rocky, lil yachty, Polo G, Vory KayCyy, Kanye West, Don’t Yo and others. We also find his Single “City of Gods”, featuring Alicia Keys and Yes. Note that the same title appears on 2 of Kanye West. The album was very well received, especially by Nicki Minaj.

After listening to the BIBLE, Nicki Minaj expressed his satisfaction and congratulates the artist on instagram. She writes on the story of Fivio : “This Fivio Foreign album hit, it’s too great, so solid. Authentic sound and well thought out. A coherent work with a sound signature very faithful to its origin ». She adds : “Kayccy is on two sounds. Chloe spiced up her verse. Loved it too much Coi @fivioforeign_8fs”.

Before the album Fivio had signed a contract one million dollars with Columbia Records to release the mixtape”800B.C“ in 2020. She had also had a good reception despite her degradation due to the enormous loss of Pop Smoke who is close to the artist.