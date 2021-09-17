Nicolas Cage explains why he will not see his latest film: “It would be too shocking”

Nicolas Cage said he will not see the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays himself, because it would be an “overwhelming” experience.

Nicolas Cage spoke about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the film directed by Tom Gormican in which the American actor plays himself. Cage then said he didn’t want to see the film and also explained why the experience would be too upsetting for him.

In a new interview, released to Collider to promote Prisoners of the Ghostland, Nicolas Cage talked about the film in which he will play a bizarre fictionalized version of himself. Announced more than two years ago, in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent we will see a more “anomalous” version of Cage agreeing to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire for a million dollars. There is only one problem: the billionaire played by Pedro Pascal is also the head of a drug cartel that has no intention of letting the one with Cage be limited to a simple meeting. Instead of mingling with guests, Cage is forced to recreate scenes from his vast catalog of films, with the same level of manic energy.

The actor said he appreciated the opportunity to “fool himself” but also admitted that he had absolutely no intention of watching the final product. Here’s what he told Collider after being asked what it was like for Nicolas Cage to take on the role of “Nicolas Cage”: “This is a really good question and I’m still looking for an answer. One of my answers is that I will never see that movie. I’ve been told it’s a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also one of the producers, watched it. He was very happy. I was told that anyone who saw it loved the movie. But it would simply be too upsetting a journey for me to go to a movie theater and watch myself play a highly neurotic and anxious version of me.“.

Cage finally said that he does not see himself as the “neurotic, hypertensive” type that appears in the film, but after Gormican (the director) told him that this is the “best Cage”, the actor was unable to discuss it and has offered his performance. “I won’t see it, but I hope you like it“, concluded the actor. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will debut on April 22, 2022.