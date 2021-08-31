Nicolas Cage, now you can wear the actor’s face. But at an exorbitant price!

It’s the collector’s item you didn’t know you wanted, but secretly dreamed of: one of the 30 very unique hyper-realistic masks with the face of Nicolas Cage in the film Mandy, in competition with Cannes 2018.

All true: on the site Legion Shop you can buy the head of the famous actor, complete with a pedestal, coming from the production of revenge horror movie directed by Panos Cosmatos starring Nicolas Cage. The similarity is striking: it was the artist FX who made them Rubber Larry, and are the masks used by the stuntmen of the film. The effect uncanny is insured.

Made by hand, they are made of very high quality latex rubber and are described as masks “soft and comfortable, they are inspected, cut, painted and sealed in silicone rubber and are distinguished by realism, durability and longevity“. The only obstacle between you and your dream of walking around wearing the bloody face of Nicolas Cage, it could be the price: $ 2,000, but together with the mask comes a customized pedestal, in resin and sculpted at the base with the name of the movie Mandy, of the character Red Miller, the ax and the chainsaw symbol of the film.

HERE THE PHOTOS OF NICOLAS CAGE’S MASK

Loading... Advertisements

For those who have never seen it, Mandy is a 2018 film in which Nicolas Cage plays a woodcutter, very much in love with his wife. One day she is killed in front of his eyes by a sadistic sect and so Red Miller begins his revenge against the group of demons that has destroyed his happiness forever. A bloody and psychedelic avenging fury, for a film praised precisely for the over-the-top interpretation of Nic Cage.

Now imagine the effect it would have having at a dinner with friends wearing his face. Worth all the price, right?

Photo: MovieStills

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED