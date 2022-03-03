Nicolás Larcamón to America? This was answered by the DT of Puebla

Midtime Editorial

Once Santiago Solari was dismissed as technical director of the club Americathe name of the still DT of the Puebla, Nicholas Larcamonbegan to take strength to reach the nest thanks to the good work you have done so far with The fringea club that has as deputy leader of the Closure 2022.

Nevertheless, the Argentine strategist put cold cloths on speculationsince he said that he prefers to put aside the rumors to focus with your present with La Franjasince it has the firm intention of classifying the league and fight for the title.

“I know there are rumours, but no. What matters to me is playing instances in May. Today I connect with the present, with my team, and the future can wait“, indicated the strategist in statements collected by the ESPN portal.

The strategist affirmed that his main motivation is taking the present that the Pueblaas well as each challenge it faces every weekend, as will happen this Saturday when they visit the Blue Cross at Aztec stadium.

“The motivation is the present that touches us, to continue with the line that we have been scoring. The stadium, without a doubt, has a lot of history, and more so for us Argentines.“, said.

Still nothing defined in the Nest

After the cessation of Santiago Solarithe Eagles are still looking for the DT to take the reins of the team in this Closure 2022especially since the club is in the last place in the general table with just six points; In addition to this, this Thursday they appointed Fernando Ortiz as interim manager of the first team.