Nicole Kidman, Lucille Ball my hardest role – Cinema

Curly red hair, blue eyes, perfect comic timing, both in physicality and in lightning-fast jokes, an energetic, brilliant, edgy and independent personality, with which she conquered the American public (not without moments of crisis), together with her husband and colleague Desi Arnaz. She is one of the most iconic comedy queens of all time, Lucille Ball, who finds Nicole Kidman as the face, paired with Javier Bardem as Arnaz, in Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin, the Amazon Original film coming from 10 December in US cinemas and from 21 December on Amazon Prime Video. A casting that of the two stars who initially created perplexity due to their lack of resemblance to the actors they portray: unfounded mistrust, according to the first judgments, which above all promote the tone of the film and the proof of Kidman for which a new nomination could arrive. at the Oscar.

“It was for me the most difficult role ever. All of us actors felt perpetually on the tightrope in this film, my heart was in my mouth” explains the interpreter of The Hours to Deadline Contenders, the meetings organized by the online magazine with the protagonists and authors of the most anticipated films of the season. “There was to keep the pace of the dialogue high and at the same time make the character fully. Besides, we had little time to shoot, as filming took place during Covid. It was an exhilarating, terrifying and extraordinary experience. When Aaron’s leadership is your guide, it’s like getting on a high-speed train. “

The story centers on a week of recording in the 1950s of the cult sitcom starring the couple, Lucy and I (I love Lucy). Days in which various crises culminate: the accusation against the actress in full McCarthyism of having ties to the Communist Party; the suspicion of infidelity on the part of her husband and tensions affecting the two co-stars of the sitcom, William Frawley (JK Simmons) and Vivian Vance (Nina Arianda). Aarin Sorkin (one of the reference screenwriters for Hollywood, from The West wing to The social Network, for which he won the Oscar) took 18 months to accept the project: “I had to find my own perspective – he explains -. One of the starting points was the accusation against Lucille that he was a communist, one thing I did not know. Then I found what interests me most, the points of friction: those between Lucille and Desi, between Lucille and the fans, between Vivian Vance and William Frawley. In the film there are all events that happened, only they didn’t happen in the same week, we compressed the story. “

One of the things that struck him most about the characters is how Lucille and Desi were “passionately in love with each other. It breaks my heart that they couldn’t really understand it.” Among the most staunch supporters of the film is the couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, who is also co-producer (together with her brother Desi Arnaz, jr): “It was a great relief to have her with us – explains Nicole Kidman -.

We wanted to honor his parents but also show their frailties. We talked a lot together. She supported us a lot, and she wanted with great conviction that Javier and I were playing the characters. “Support also came to Sorkin:” Lucie immediately said to me, ‘Get your hands dirty, my mother was not an easy woman, explore that ‘appearance’. But I had decided not to come to the set, I feared it would be too difficult for Nicole and Javier to play the characters in front of her …. instead Nicole invited her right away “says the director and screenwriter with a smile.” Of course, she is part of the family. – comments the actress, smiling back – I needed to be there and to feel her close, through her I could feel her mother. “For Javier Bardem, interpreting Desi Arnaz is the fulfillment of a desire he had long ago:” I had been hoping for years did the film – explains the Spanish actor – Arnaz is not well known in my country but when I learned about the project I immersed myself in the sitcom and I found a bizarre affinity with him, I couldn’t wait to play him. Luckily the miracle happened thanks to Aaron and (producer) Todd Black “. (ANSA).