Nicole Kidman on the AMC commercial | Cinema

is at the center of a commercial on the “return to the cinema” produced by the American theaters chain AMC and screened in cinemas from September.

The heartfelt 60-second commercial, however, has been replaced by a shortened version in recent weeks, a fact that has displeased many viewers of the cinemas who subsequently made memes about this decision by quoting a line from the commercial “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this “.

In a recent interview The Playlist pointed out to the actress the great love for the commercial of the cinema chain that sees her as the protagonist:

But that’s a good joke, right? It is so true. I mean, it’s about not feeling alone, sitting in the cinema with a broken heart and then watching something on the screen that breaks your heart again and you think “I’m not alone”. This must not stop. We must have the cinema. The only reason I’m aware of it is because Adam Aron, head of AMC, occasionally sends me something on the subject saying “Oh, thank you”.

You can see the commercial in question at the top of the page.

About About the Ricardos (Being the Ricardos).

Director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin commented on the criticisms of the Nicole Kidman film Being the Ricardos available on Amazon Prime Video:

We made this film during COVID and in Zoom meetings with Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and everyone else I quickly made it clear that I wasn’t interested in or looking for physical similarity, I didn’t want the vocal imitation of these people. As we approached the first test, I wrote to them every day “Just play the characters in the script”. I knew Nicole had been working on Lucille’s voice for some time and I wanted to relieve her of it. The expectation of the people? It’s not something that worries me. I’m sure that when people see the film, they will have the feeling that Nicole has given herself valid proof of what she has done. In addition, I also realized that you can take advantage of low expectations. I learned this with The Social Network. People were expecting a romantic comedy where Paul Rudd befriended Drew Barrymore and then they fell in love. I remember thinking “Great, they don’t expect to see what they will find in front of them”. Now, the thing is, when Nicole, as Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think she does a great job of imitating Lucy. Same with Javier, Nina and JK But, in total, there will be less than three minutes of I Love Lucy in this movie and the only reason for the presence of I Love Lucy is because we are in Lucy’s head, we see how she is a kind of chess ace in comedy, who is able to project in his head what he will have on Friday night, the reactions of the audience, what line will work. So finding an actress who looked like her wasn’t relevant to me especially because I was teased by the idea that Lucille Ball didn’t look like Lucille Ball and every time we looked at her as Lucille Ball not as Lucy Ricardo she had to literally and metaphorically, let your hair down. I wanted her to be like she wasn’t allowed to appear on CBS on 1952 TV. I wanted her to be free to be a woman. To be sexy. At the time, you weren’t allowed to be sexy on TV.

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!