Nicole Kidman talks with champion Nadia Comaneci: “Here’s how to improve”

The two movie and sports stars discussed the commonalities of their careers

July 25, 2021

Two great movie and sports stars in comparison. It is about Nadia Comaneci And Nicole Kidman, who have got to dialogue and talk about them careers over a long interview-dialogue as part of the “Gold meets Golden” project which, on the eve of the Tokyo Olympic Games, pitted show business women against big names in sport.

“I’m so excited to talk to you. I’m a great fan of yours“Began Nicole Kidman, 54, speaking with theformer Romanian gymnast, 59, five Olympic gold medals, youngest ever Olympic champion at just 14 in Montreal 1976.

The American actress also confessed that her girls are very fond of gymnastics and would like to “live in a gym”.

Nicole Kidman and Nadia Comaneci, ithe secret of perfection

nicole-kidman

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, then, in the role of interviewer asked Nadia Comaneci: “How do you manage to reconcile excellence And perfection? “. “Finding out what my limits are. And to do this, I continually practice putting myself to the test. Improving, if possible, from day to day ”, replied the former gymnast.

Thinking then of the incredible results achieved on the platform, Nadia Comaneci, the first gymnast in history to have obtained 10 (the maximum score) at the Olympic Games in Montreal, recalled: “When I think about that result, I stop to think that they were exercises from routine that I tried and tried again, but each time with a different result ”.

Try and try again to achieve perfection, because “I knew when I could do better and when I had given my best,” he added. For Nicole Kidman, however, “the perfection it’s not something that we actors let’s try to reach… Fortunately we are not judged like you athletes ”.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


