Nicole Kidman: the iconic Australian dish that became her favorite food

Nicole Kidman is not only dedicated to her acting career, she is also dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle. According to the “Big Little Lies” star, follow an 80/20 diet to fuel and nourish your body without feeling too restricted. The concept is simple: She tries to eat “right” 80% of the time and indulges in less nutritious treats the other 20% of the time (via Women’s Health). “Actually, I’m not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but in moderation,” she explained to the Los Angeles Times in 2014.

As for the 20% of your diet that are fun foodsKidman admits he has some secret pleasures. While some of us reach for a pack of Oreos, a bag of Doritos, or a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, the actress’s chosen indulgence is something a little more unique. In an interview with Food & Wine, the 54-year-old celebrity revealed that the “sausage sizzle” was one of her favorite treats as a child. Here’s what you need to know about the Australian dish Kidman can’t get enough of.

If you don’t live in Australia (or have never visited), chances are you’ve never heard of a sausage sizzle. Nevertheless, the dish is very popular in Australia and has been a traditional Australian food for decades. Sometimes called a sausage in bun or a sausage sandwich, it’s often more of an event (akin to a fish fry or potluck) than a simple meal, as food blog 196 Flavors reports. Carne Diem also explains that the dish can be called “democracy sausages” since it is often eaten on election day.

A classic sausage crackle consists of grilled sausage served on white bread and topped with grilled onions and a drizzle of tomato sauce. According to a survey by Taste.com.au, there are a variety of ways to enjoy your sausages. Most people prefer the “Bunnings way” of sizzling, in which a beef sausage is folded between a slice of bread. Still others use pork sausage, swap the buns for bread, and add mustard, mayonnaise, or BBQ sauce with their ketchup-like tomato sauce.

