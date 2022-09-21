Nicole Kidman: the iconic Australian dish that became her favorite food
Nicole Kidman reveals which was the dish of Australian origin that fell in love with her palate.
Nicole Kidman is not only dedicated to her acting career, she is also dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle. According to the “Big Little Lies” star, follow an 80/20 diet to fuel and nourish your body without feeling too restricted. The concept is simple: She tries to eat “right” 80% of the time and indulges in less nutritious treats the other 20% of the time (via Women’s Health). “Actually, I’m not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but in moderation,” she explained to the Los Angeles Times in 2014.
As for the 20% of your diet that are fun foodsKidman admits he has some secret pleasures. While some of us reach for a pack of Oreos, a bag of Doritos, or a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, the actress’s chosen indulgence is something a little more unique. In an interview with Food & Wine, the 54-year-old celebrity revealed that the “sausage sizzle” was one of her favorite treats as a child. Here’s what you need to know about the Australian dish Kidman can’t get enough of.
If you don’t live in Australia (or have never visited), chances are you’ve never heard of a sausage sizzle. Nevertheless, the dish is very popular in Australia and has been a traditional Australian food for decades. Sometimes called a sausage in bun or a sausage sandwich, it’s often more of an event (akin to a fish fry or potluck) than a simple meal, as food blog 196 Flavors reports. Carne Diem also explains that the dish can be called “democracy sausages” since it is often eaten on election day.
A classic sausage crackle consists of grilled sausage served on white bread and topped with grilled onions and a drizzle of tomato sauce. According to a survey by Taste.com.au, there are a variety of ways to enjoy your sausages. Most people prefer the “Bunnings way” of sizzling, in which a beef sausage is folded between a slice of bread. Still others use pork sausage, swap the buns for bread, and add mustard, mayonnaise, or BBQ sauce with their ketchup-like tomato sauce.
With mashed information