Nicole Kidman will star in a new movie for Amazon Studios

In 2021, the star starred in Being the Ricardos and was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. This is her new project with the studio!

Despite having a successful career, Nicole Kidman does not rest and is constantly developing new projects. After a great year with productions in Prime Videothe actress is ready to return to the screen with a movie for Amazon Studios where he will play the role of protagonist and producer. Find out what it is about and who is behind the project!

In 2021, Kidman led the cast of the series Nine Perfect Strangers. With a season of 8 episodes available on Prime Video, he put himself in the shoes of Masha, an enigmatic woman who guides nine very different people. They all arrive at a wellness retreat that promises a “total transformation.” With the excuse of “healing them with unorthodox methods”, her character showed a completely different facet than the one the actress had used to her audience.

Thats not all! Because she also starred Being the Ricardosanother Amazon original movie available on Prime Video that takes place over a week in the production of I Love Lucy and has Nicole Kidman in the shoes of Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The couple must go through personal and professional crises in this drama that earned them nominations for Oscar Awards for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

Her link with Amazon Studios is still valid: according to Deadline, the interpreter is now preparing for the thriller Holland, Mich. which will be led by Mimi Cave. Based on the script of Andrew Sodroski, will tell the secrets that haunt a city in the Midwest. It’s not his only project on the way! Also, she will star in and produce the drama series Expats which will premiere very soon on Prime Video.

+ Nicole Kidman comes to Netflix

This week Deadline confirmed that a new romantic comedy is preparing to start production. Still without a confirmed title, he would reach Netflix next year and would feature performances by Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron. What will it be about? The plot revolves around a surprising romance that triggers comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss. In this way, they will face the typical complications of love, sex and identity.