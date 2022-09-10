Nike Zoom Flight 95 Drake NOCTA Shoe

Last Thursday, Beaverton, Oregon, was honored by the biggest names in sports, business, fashion and media, having been invited to Nike’s world headquarters to celebrate the Swooshes’ 50th anniversary and Just Do It Day which followed. From Travis Scott and Tom Sachs to Lisa Leslie, Bo Jackson and LeBron James, the one-day celebration was a chance for the brand to sit down and lay the groundwork for their upcoming collaborations within the industry. entertainment industry.

Before hosting the employee Maxim Awards fashion show and cracking a few jokes at the expense of their biggest competitors, Drake sat down with brand execs while teasing the latest addition to his activewear line with a NOCTA silhouette inspired by Zoom Flight 95.

The close-up view — shared via Drake’s IG post yesterday — of the duo of unreleased pairs boasts an all-white and crimson and black aesthetic with metallic accents throughout. A majority mesh construction sits atop a chunky rubber midsole outfitted with oval metal caps synonymous with the Flight 95’s signature bug eyes. “NIKE” lettering adorns the uniquely shaped eyelets while bright Swooshes are placed atop over a stitched warp and weft overlay at the midfoot.

Receiving our first look at the NOCTA model during Drake’s first-round on-court appearance for the Raptors and 76ers in April, the two upcoming pairs signal a soon-to-be-announced release date.

Seeing more under the NIKE Inc. umbrella, the Nike Air Max 90 enjoys a brown corduroy swatch.