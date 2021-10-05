Broadcast weekly, Nine Perfect Strangers is the new miniseries from Amazon Prime Video. Around Nicole Kidman a cast in a state of grace narrows that make the eight episodes compelling until the end.

When your life is falling apart, what solutions to look for to get out of that dark tunnel and how far are you willing to push yourself and trust someone who seems to have all the answers?

It is on this concept that he moves Nine Perfect Strangers, the series in eight episodes based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The miniseries is rooted around ideas about how the possibility of treating depression involves spiritual rituals and greater self-awareness. Everything is seasoned with diet shakes and yoga classes aimed at psychophysical well-being.

Nine Perfect Strangers, a mix of drama, mystery and paranormal | Review

The show follows the stories of nine people who arrive at the resort for health and well-being Tranquillum House, a luxurious refuge where they can spend 10 days in solitude from the problems of everyday life. Their purpose is to relax away from the stress of city life. Each of them, for various reasons, looks for an escape route.

We know Frances (Melissa McCarthy) a middle-aged romance writer struggling with her own insecurity. The publisher turned down her new book and was the victim of an online scam that destabilized her. From the very beginning, a bond of love and hate is formed towards Tony (Bobby Cannavale), a former football star trying to regain her balance, get away from drug addiction and reconcile with her daughters.

Then there is the Marconi family made up of Napoleon (Michael Shannon), wife Heather (Asher Keddie) and daughter Zoe (Grace Van Patten). All of them are constantly struggling to recover from the tragedy that overwhelmed them: the suicide of Zoe’s twin brother, Zach. Each of them will deal with the pain of loss in a different way, a path that will make them reconcile with themselves and with each other.

Carmel (Regina Hall), on the other hand, is a very anxious and agitated single mom who, often and willingly, for a trifle, becomes hysterical at the thought that her ex-husband left her for a younger woman. Jessica (Samara Weaving) and Ben (Melvin Gregg) are a glamorous couple who, despite appearances – she an Instagram influencer and he signed from head to toe driving a sports car after winning the lottery – their life is anything but a fairy tale.

That pinch of suspense comes, however, from Lars (Luke Evans), a reporter who arrived at the undercover resort pretending to be a guest of the center in order to find out more about the mysterious Masha (Nicole Kidman), the founder of Tranquillum House of Russian origin. The woman, with an ethereal presence, would seem to have reached the infamous nirvana.

Masha’s great promise is to bring guests to a complete personal transformation and healing, the woman assures them that “when you leave here, you will not be the same person you are now”. Overseeing the treatment of guests with Masha are Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone), both linked to the woman by a relationship of dependence and worship.

The resort’s protocol dictates that guests must hand over their cell phones, so as not to have external contacts, and must be subjected to regular blood tests in order for the wellness program to be personalized. Although some members of the group question Masha’s practices, none of them can deny the beneficial effects. And, as the guests get to know each other and try to settle in through their psychotic delusions and frailties, Masha receives constant anonymous messages in which she is threatened, paving the way for unexpected revelations and hidden secrets.

First I would like to focus onheavenly setting and on the glorious photography. Both are perfect and convey that sense of well-being and relaxation that the characters of Nine Perfect Starngers feel. The vivid colors of nature, the thermal springs and yoga exercises are inserted in the episodes perfectly, without overdoing it and accompanying a film script not without caricature smudges, but that nevertheless passes the test of the drama mystery.

But the real highlight of the miniseries is the cast. There acting in Nine Perfect Strangers is exceptional. Apart from Nicole Kidman who always shows perfect in these kinds of interpretations – as she was in The Undoing – it is worth mentioning an amazing Michael Shannon and a prodigious Melissa McCarthy. But, like them, all the actors were perfect in giving those distinctive and imperfect traits to their characters.

The thing I liked the most is that the miniseries doesn’t purport to manifest stereotypes of the wellness resort, like those privileged places. Also scientific methods they are not particularly exposed. There are, for example, some hints to treatments when guests take part in activities focused on laughter or fun – known for relieving stress and pain – or when microdosing psilocybin is proposed as a way to help guests overcome. Their problems. But the explanations are superficial and unpretentious.

To conclude, Nine Perfect Strangers it’s a great miniseries, if you take it with tweezers. A blend of drama, mystery, paranormal and a pinch of humor that doesn’t hurt.