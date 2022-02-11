Nine years ago the gesture of Benedict XVI that changed the history of the Church

Nine years have passed since that moment that marked the present day of the Catholic Church in a profound way: an epochal passage that is still difficult to understand and on which we will have to reflect for a long time.

What remains is the greatness of the figure of Benedict XVI, which emerges above every controversy even in the last few days.

Benedict XVI left the Pontificate on 11 February 2013, changing the history of the Church in a powerful way. Ratinzger himself tried to explain the reasons behind that gesture in several interviews, stating that his physical condition did not allow him to carry out in the best possible way the leading role of the universal Church. However, many intellectuals and historians continue to keep alive the debate on the many causes that led to this gesture that has left the whole world upset.

Nine years since a lot changed

Above all, it is interesting to understand what was really behind it. Over the years the most disparate texts have come forwardfrom the international pressure of the United States of Obama to a lobby that still acts in the dark in the Vatican and in the world, in league with international Freemasonry, up to the theses that affirm that Ratzinger has not really resigned but that on the contrary he is the true Pope, or that his gesture confirmed ancient prophecies that now have yet to unfold in all their power.

Of course it is difficult to know which of these interpretations corresponds to reality or if they are all simply false. In fact, attacks also within the Church itself against the Pope Emeritus are increasingly evident, guilty of being the mouthpiece of an upright and non-negotiable vision of Christian values. The accusations suffered by the Pope Emeritus following the publication of the Report of the Diocese of Munich on abuses, and his masterful and touching response, are there to clearly testify this situation.

However, the faithful have no choice but to retrace those painful moments crystallized in the declaratio with which Benedict XVI decided to take this painful and historic step for Christianity. The moment in which Benedict XVI announced in Latin, in front of his confreres of the College of Cardinals, his resignation still remains etched in the hearts and minds of many who were literally amazed in those hours.

God’s plan behind Ratzinger’s historic gesture

“After repeatedly examining my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to my advanced age, are no longer suitable for exercising the Petrine ministry adequately. I am well aware that this ministry, by its spiritual essence, must be accomplished not only with deeds and words, but no less by suffering and praying ”, Ratzinger said on that occasion.

Recognizing that “however, in today’s world, subject to rapid change and agitated by issues of great relevance to the life of faith, to steer the boat of St. Peter and proclaim the Gospel, it is also necessary the vigor of both the body and the soul, vigor which, in recent months, has diminished in me in such a way that I have to recognize my inability to administer well the ministry entrusted to me ”.

After those words, many wondered what God’s plan was behind all of this. And they continue to do so today. Time will offer men, perhaps, every answer. Certainly, however, a fact remains, recalled by Ratzinger himself. That the gates of hell will not prevail over the Church of Christ, and that therefore it is necessary to cheer up. Entrusting oneself to the Lord, certain that he will lead it, e thanking Benedict XVI for his humility and greatness, for his doctrinal and human clarity, and above all for the prayers with which he continues to accompany the Church from the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery where he lives, within the walls of the Vatican City.