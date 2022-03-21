Ninel Conde shares her best routine and her enormous results | INSTAGRAM

The famous mexican artistNinel Conde, has been very active on her social networks, contacting all those people who want to know more about her and of course also how she manages to maintain that beautiful figure that she loves to show off to us.

This time it is a video in which he showed us the great commitment he has with this new project giving beauty tips, sharing your best routines inviting his followers to try them to obtain their enormous results.

It’s about some squats with weight, an activity that she loves to do, very satisfying, which also allows her to keep her figure fit and healthy.

So it was that we could see her in a sports outfit and a blue blouse with which she was once again practicing tips that she gives us, in this way she sets the example and there is nothing better than preaching in this way, also generating great entertainment for users.

Thanks to this new way of sharing her secrets and her most beautiful content, she has a much more united and close community, knowing perfectly well that the people who are or who paid for the membership are totally interested in everything she has to tell us, she feels very cared for.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NICE PUBLICATION

Ninel Conde shares her recent content ideas.



Ninel Conde has focused on herself and her work, now more than ever after what she experienced in this past year 2021 in which she was involved in several controversies, both about the situation with her partner and what was said about her in a famous book.

He currently continues with the idea of ​​continuing to upload the best content, he has dedicated himself almost completely, managing to have a large number of subscribers and placing himself in the top of creators of the “only for fans” page.

