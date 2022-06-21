Ninel Conde will definitely suspend visits with her son

after the singer Ninel Conde did not attend the last coexistence meetings with her son, which she had with her ex-partner Giovanni Medina, the famous one broke the silence about the reason and confessed that she will no longer attend any coexistence until the terms of them are changed.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, the singer revealed that she has already filed a request to change the venue for her gatherings and will wait until the family court issues a resolution, to see his son.

This because of disagrees that Giovanni has control over whether or not she will be able to see her son, because recently the famous assured that he prevented the coexistence from taking place by not allowing him to enter his home, where the get-togethers take place.

“The last time of the coexistence I did not show up because We presented a letter to the court, requesting that the gatherings be held in an impartial place, in which the father of my son would not have the decision to let me enter or not. The clerk does not give the authorization, but the owner of the unit”mentioned Ninel Count.

Likewise, he stated that he would like the visits to be given at his house, since it is only a few blocks from Giovanni Medina’s home; in addition to being in a neutral point, there would be more control over who arrives on time and who does not.

“I am fighting for the strategy to be changed and we can move forward, that way only a certain vicarious violence is exercised… it could be, I don’t know. May the judge do us the favor that they can be worn in the park or in an impartial place… I will be the happiest and the first to be there, meanwhile, this situation will not continue to occur”, explained the famous.

It is noteworthy that NInel Conde also regretted that he could not see his son in a healthy wayas does not want to have any more problems with the father of the child, For this reason, she will wait for the authorities to resolve the situation, although she would like not to have to lose contact with her son.

“As long as they don’t take place in an impartial place, I don’t plan to continue lending myself to present myself in a place where they say I’m late… they make a whole story that I don’t have time to clarify, I’m dedicated to my work, to producing and to create. It hurts me not to see my son, I miss him horribly, but I have been begging for something that belongs to me and that is my right for two and a half years”, assured.

Although that was not all, because she also said that she is not happy that Giovanni Medina has posed with his son in a magazine of national circulation, since legally neither of them can do it, but for the welfare of the minor, he will not ask that Giovanni be sanctioned. “Neither he nor I can expose the child legally, I don’t know what privileges he enjoys.”