Nintendo ‘actively destroying’ video game history according to VGHF

The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF, an American non-profit organization) accuses Nintendo from act proactively against preservation preventing games that are no longer for sale, such as the more than 1,000 titles that will be left in limbo when the Nintendo eShop for 3DS and Wii U closes in March 2023, from being accessible through other means such as libraries .

“While it’s unfortunate that people won’t be able to digitally buy 3DS or Wii U games anymore, we understand the realities of the business that influenced this decision,” says the NGO in a statement posted on Twitter. “What we don’t understand is what path Nintendo expects fans to take if they want to play these video games in the future.

Our statement on the closure of Nintendo’s legacy digital shops. pic.twitter.com/mG5GzuGH4G— Video Game History Foundation (@GameHistoryOrg) February 17, 2022

“As a paying member of the Entertainment Software Association [la ESA, el lobby estadounidense de la industria del videojuego]Nintendo actively funds the pressures that prevent even libraries from offering access legal access to these games”, continues the organization. “Not offering commercial access is understandable, but also avoiding institutional work to preserve those titles is actively destroy the history of the video game“.

The VGHF concludes calling for a policy change regarding the preservation to the members of the lobby, where there are also PlayStation, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games and most of the big brands. “We encourage ESA members like Nintendo rethink its position on this issue and to work with the institutions exist to find a solution.

Frank Cifaldi, founder and co-director of the preservation association, has promoted the piracy of those titles on his personal Twitter account, according to reports from VGC. In an already deleted message, I rescued a tweet where encouraged PS3 users to modify the console to install whatever they wanted because Sony is “just holding back on pulling the cord”, adding: “Hello, this also applies to the Wii and 3DS”.

The commercial industry is never going to offer full support of back catalog games, and our own federal government is making it all but impossible for even libraries to help with access. No one will save video game history but all of us, and that will never change.— Frank Cifaldi (Unlicensed).nes (@frankcifaldi) February 16, 2022

“The commercial industry will never offer the catalog of games of the pastand our own federal government is making it impossible for even libraries to help with access,” Cifaldi says on a personal note. “No one will save video game history except all of us, and that will never change.”

Spain advances in the preservation of the video game

In Spain the Ministry of Culture and Sport announced last summer the inclusion of the videogames as a new documentary typology for legal deposit, as is already the case with literature, music, painting, cinema and other arts. It is a measure supported, among other organizations, by the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI, the lobby of the Spanish industry), who in December stated that emulating games on retro or arcade consoles is a “civil and even criminal illicit”.