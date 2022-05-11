Nintendo Indie World Roundup: Ooblets, Gunbrella, Another’s Crab Treasure & More

Nintendo has issued on the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 11, a Nintendo Indie Worldyour digital event dedicated to independent games coming to switch mostly over the next few months, although there are several that go to 2023 and the odd one that is already available. A significant percentage of the games shown are titles already available on other platforms that will be adapted to the hybrid machine, a system that this week announced that it has sold almost 108 million consoles. Without further delay, we go to the review of the announced games.

ooblets coming to Nintendo Switch in summer

ooblets it’s a game of farms, collecting, social simulation and turn-based combat which gives several twists to each of these genres. Developed by Glumberlandhere the ooblets that give the game its name are planted and raised, creatures as strange and adorable as the residents of Flagship City, where we will have a home to expand and decorate, a store to manage and many businesses to buy vegetables, seeds, clothes for us or the ooblets and even arcade machines. You will also have to participate in battles where ooblets dance and that are developed in turns and using cards. The title was released in July 2020 in early access for PC (Epic Games Store) and Xbox One; in summer This year it will reach Switch and those platforms in version 1.0.

Gunbrella: One of the great indies of 2023?

Platforms, agile combatcustomization systems, missions, secrets, big final bosses and a umbrella that allows to plan and shoot at the same time they shake hands Gunbrellathe new action adventure with static noir punk From creators of robot cat, doinksoft. Published by Devolver Digital, we are told the story of a lumberjack who seeks revenge in a plot full of plot twists that take players to locations such as a town of fanatics and a scrap factory. Arrive in 2023 to Switch and PC (Steam).

Another Crab’s Treasure: the crab of the Dark Souls

Aggro Crab, the creators of the ironic and fun going underbring us a soulslike which define as shellslike. why? Because the players control a crab than to explore the depths of a polluted ocean in search of his shell. The fight against the creatures that populate the underwater areas will be Challenging but also accessible and very customizable, thanks to ms 50 types of shells available items, items, and other customization items. Arrive in 2023 to Switch and PC (Steam).

Wayward Strand: simultaneous life histories

In rural Australia in the 1970s, a teenage journalist embarks on a strange flying hospital. There you can meet the stories of a wide variety of characters (completely folded) that develop simultaneously, so you have to decide who to spend time with. As you advance in a plot they are unlocked new stories, places and secrets, so the replayability to discover everything that Ghost Pattern’s work has to offer is guaranteed. arrive on July 21 2022 for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

The biopic musical We Are OFK also coming to Switch

We Are OFK is an autobiographical game where we are told the heartwarming story of indie pop group OFK. The plot follows Itsumi Saito, who is trying to make his way in the Los Angeles music industry while working full-time. It is distributed episodically (one episode per week) and each of them will have a part centered on the narrative, conversations and elections, and an interactive video clip. This interactive musical drama arrive in summer 2022 for Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC (Steam).

sound fall: Rhythm and dungeons go hand in hand in this action game

In sound fall developed by Noodlecake and Drastic Games, is fight to the rhythm of the music in a mix of hack’n slash and shooting game in isometric perspective. With the objective is to save the world of Sinfona in alone or with three other players in local or online mode, you can choose between more than 140 songs that generate a procedural dungeon in which you will have to defeat the enemies to the beat. The variety promises to be endless with five heros with different battles and rhythms, 500 items of equipment and thousands of prizes. I know opens today on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

The puzzles and platforms of ElecHead come to switch

Developed by the independent creator NamaTakahashi, ElecHead it’s a game of puzzles and platforms whose main concept is “the flow of things”. With highly intuitive mechanics and controls, players control a robot that must restore electricity to the world. To do this, you will have to advance through a variety of levels by solving puzzles, many of those based on what Elec head can be separated and throw it for 10 seconds. Available on PC since last October, coming to Switch in summer.

wildfrost: a Slay the Spire adorable arrives in winter

Chucklefish and Deadpan Games present an anime tactical card game where, to free the world from an endless winter, it is necessary to end the adorable enemies and with the fearsome bosses endings using companion cards, items, and other items. There are daily challenges, a town where you can unlock shops and get permanent progression items. comes out in winter 2022 for Switch and PC.

Batora: Lost Heaven; Action RPG with a non-linear story

Developed by Stormmind Games, Batora: Lost Heaven is an action RPG that combines the hack and slash with the shots in which you have to advance through several planets in zenithal perspective. The non-linear plot leads Avril, a 16-year-old girl with powers, to save the world, for which she must make use of physical and mental powers. Arrive in fall 2022 to Switch, PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator: the craziest battles also fit on Switch

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is a title that began development in 2016 and that, after extensive early access, will be released on Xbox and PC in April 2021. This summer coming to Switch a game that started with the idea of recreate the feeling of when we made dolls fight as children. Developed by Landfall Games, battles are recreated with teams of more than 100 fighters, all of them with crazy physiques and who are automatically move. Of course, personalized dolls can be created and even fight online.

silence: a beautiful and dark underwater world

Spiral Circus Games offer us a hand drawn adventure where to explore surreal underwater environment with ancient ruins, dangerous inhabitants and strange machines. The gameplay is based on the possibility of possessing different beings from the depths to advance two-dimensionally through the nooks and crannies of the ocean floor and solve puzzles. It will be released on Switch and PC (Steam) on June of 2022.

Cult of the Lamb shows new gameplay

Announced during Gamescom last year, Cult of the Lamb is a roguelike that attracts for its aesthetics and plot concept. Players control a possessed lamb who is saved from his sacrifice at the last moment by an entity to whom he now has to pay homage. how? creating a sect, gathering followers far and wide in the forest, and exploring dungeons for resources and milestones that add even more followers. The Massive Monster production will arrive in 2022 to Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

Mini Motorways it’s already on switch

Dinosaur Polo Club, the creator of the acclaimed puzzle game mini meterI iterated on his idea again with Mini Motorways, which will be released in 2019 for Apple Arcade and last year on Steam. From today this game is already available on Switch where you have to fix jams from a variety of real locations creating roads and redesigning them. And if the challenge is not enough, there are daily and weekly challenges that make the experience endless.

Other games and release dates