Niurka Marcos calls Adamari López “ugly and fat”, Toni Costa defends her ex

The separation between Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez it became one of the most mediatic since the public eye questioned what the motives had been. Now that the Spanish dancer is participating in “The House of the Famous”, Niurka questioned him about their breakup.

Where Alaïa’s father was honest, explaining how the love story with the host of “Hoy Día” had been, but what was most surprising was when Zumba instructor revealed he had suffered from depression due to the media accusing him of having been unfaithful to his ex-partner with men.

And in addition to these statements, which he affirmed are not true, something that hurt him a lot is that Adamari López did not come out to defend him from these accusations. To which Niurka Marcos supported him because of his feelings.

“There are times when you do have to talk, with sorrow. I love Adamari very much, I just saw her and she touched me a lot, she’s beautiful, but those are mistakes of the past. You have to defend the family, for the good of the child “, the vedette said with total sincerity.

Just as the scandal woman took the opportunity to make some unfortunate statements about the actress: “There was a time when she got ugly, embarrassed, wrinkled, fat and haggard. I remember when I saw her on the shows, I don’t know what but she got horrible fat… Now she’s beautiful and lit up, that is, she’s coquettish“.

In “The House of the Famous”.

Toni Costa defends Adamari López

Although at that time, Toni Costa did not say anything to the Cuban, the Spanish dancer decided to approach her the next day to defend the mother of her daughter: “Don’t do it in front of me because Alaïa can see it and can tell what kind of dad I have that hasn’t defended my mom”.

To which Niurka Marcos congratulated the dancer for approaching her: It’s good and I love that you did it because it speaks of the big heart you have. And it doesn’t just talk about the heart, it talks about the great dad your daughter has... I congratulate you and what do you think? Look with what happiness I tell you forgive me, forgive me?.

Before his sincere apology, the Spaniard explained that now he is closer to the vedette who listened to him and apologized,

“And I knew perfectly well that I could come to talk to you like this because you are a roller coaster of emotions that you also have that peace and I was looking for that moment. I didn’t do it before, I didn’t do it in front of anyone, I did it here with you because I knew I could do it and that this conversation was going to be a success and that we were even going to connect more.”