Entertainment
Niurka Marcos’s theories about the next expelled from The House of Celebrities 2
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Laura Bozzo nominated Niurka Marcos, but then said she was sorry
01:31
-
The House of Famous had an intense night of nominations
01:29
-
‘Potro’ assures that Eduardo and Daniela have already kissed in La Casa de los Famosos
01:33
-
Salvador Zerboni tries to make peace with Niurka, will he be honest or is it a strategy?
01:57
-
Laura Bozzo regrets nominating Niurka, despite calling her a hypocrite
02:02
-
Men are in danger in The House of Famous for the nominations
01:34
-
‘Stranger Things’: This is how the premiere of the fourth season was lived
01:16
-
Niurka and Laura Bozzo divide La Casa de los Famosos and each creates their side
03:19
-
Rafael Amaya returns in the skin of Aurelio Casillas, the Lord of the Skies
01:30
-
Eduardo and Daniela wanted to take advantage of the darkness and were interrupted
01:52
-
Laura Bozzo commends herself to her saint in the face of possible witchcraft by Niurka
01:35
-
Toni Costa and ‘Potro’ plan their strategy and La Jefa scolds them for plotting
01:31
-
Niurka Marcos assures that Laura Bozzo exceeded limits: “I wanted to slap her”
01:21
-
Brenda Zambrano confesses what kind of relationship she had with Nacho Casano in The House of Celebrities 2
03:17
-
Daniella Navarro confronts Natalia Alcocer in The House of Celebrities: “Be honest!”
01:15
-
“I no longer believe in your apologies”: Niurka says that she was about to slap Laura Bozzo
01:41
-
Niurka assures that she was temporarily disabled after undergoing beauty therapy
02:01
-
Laura Bozzo claims to be “a thousand times more dangerous” than Niurka Marcos
01:14
-
Salvador Zerboni is the new leader of La Casa de los Famosos and chooses Laura Bozzo to accompany him
01:41
-
UP NEXT
Laura Bozzo nominated Niurka Marcos, but then said she was sorry
01:31
-
The House of Famous had an intense night of nominations
01:29
-
‘Potro’ assures that Eduardo and Daniela have already kissed in La Casa de los Famosos
01:33
-
Salvador Zerboni tries to make peace with Niurka, will he be honest or is it a strategy?
01:57
-
Laura Bozzo regrets nominating Niurka, despite calling her a hypocrite
02:02
-
Men are in danger in The House of Famous for the nominations
01:34
-
‘Stranger Things’: This is how the premiere of the fourth season was lived
01:16
-
Niurka and Laura Bozzo divide La Casa de los Famosos and each creates their side
03:19
-
Rafael Amaya returns in the skin of Aurelio Casillas, the Lord of the Skies
01:30
-
Eduardo and Daniela wanted to take advantage of the darkness and were interrupted
01:52
-
Laura Bozzo commends herself to her saint in the face of possible witchcraft by Niurka
01:35
-
Toni Costa and ‘Potro’ plan their strategy and La Jefa scolds them for plotting
01:31
-
Niurka Marcos assures that Laura Bozzo exceeded limits: “I wanted to slap her”
01:21
-
Brenda Zambrano confesses what kind of relationship she had with Nacho Casano in The House of Celebrities 2
03:17
-
Daniella Navarro confronts Natalia Alcocer in The House of Celebrities: “Be honest!”
01:15
-
“I no longer believe in your apologies”: Niurka says that she was about to slap Laura Bozzo
01:41
-
Niurka assures that she was temporarily disabled after undergoing beauty therapy
02:01
-
Laura Bozzo claims to be “a thousand times more dangerous” than Niurka Marcos
01:14
-
Salvador Zerboni is the new leader of La Casa de los Famosos and chooses Laura Bozzo to accompany him
01:41