‘No Longer Scared’ Investors Watch Bitcoin’s Next Potential Level From CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Investors who are no longer afraid are watching Bitcoin’s next potential level



On October 2nd, Bitcoin (BTC) remained at the levels it had conquered the day before after a “fantastic” breakout that reversed market sentiment.

Hourly graph of (Bistamp). Source: TradingViewTrader anticipates $ 45,000 minimum for BTC price Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follow the strange calm in BTC / USD after sudden bullish volatility that added $ 3,000 to the price in an hour on Friday.

The classic “short squeeze” did not face significant pressure over the weekend, and Bitcoin held levels above the August close.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph