News

‘No Longer Scared’ Investors Watch Bitcoin’s Next Potential Level From CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters. Investors who are no longer afraid are watching Bitcoin’s next potential level

On October 2nd, Bitcoin (BTC) remained at the levels it had conquered the day before after a “fantastic” breakout that reversed market sentiment.

Hourly graph of (Bistamp). Source: TradingViewTrader anticipates $ 45,000 minimum for BTC price Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView follow the strange calm in BTC / USD after sudden bullish volatility that added $ 3,000 to the price in an hour on Friday.

The classic “short squeeze” did not face significant pressure over the weekend, and Bitcoin held levels above the August close.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

932
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
831
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
771
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
727
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
724
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
718
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
713
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
706
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top