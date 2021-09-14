“NO MORE PINK QUOTAS, THEY ARE MINORATION” / Cantarella: “No obsession with equality between men and women”

“Enough of the pink quotas, for the women they are a minority“. To say it is Eva Cantarella, a historian who in her profession has long indicated the condition of women, her struggle for emancipation and her conquests. Interviewed by Il Fatto Quotidiano, today she says: “Swe are in a position to say enough to women’s quotas, to this formula which, instead of freeing women, establishes, beyond all intentions, a condition of static indispensability. Being indispensable by force of law is the denial of the strength and power of the female condition in Italy today“. Professor Cantarella is convinced of this: the pink quotas “paradoxically they have become a minority of female abilities. We are so strong that we don’t need tutors and maybe even males. There is this point of obsession with the exact arithmetic equality between man and woman. A phenomenon above all in the media, with rivers of ink to comment on any feared discrimination“. The historian rejects the label of a woman who assaults the rights of her own sex and raises: “Whoever speaks to her won the competition as full professor at the time when the university was a totally male cover. Imagine if I do not know which and how much discrimination the woman suffered. But I know our strength, I know the achievements obtained. I vote a woman if she is better than a man, I vote two women if both are good as well as I choose a male if I believe that he knows how to defend my rights better than others“.

"NO MORE PINK QUOTAS, THEY ARE A MINORATION"

Asked about the many cases of crime news concerning poor women killed by now on a daily basis, Cantarella explains: “And here women are still helpless victims. I want to wish it is the final tail of the dying patriarchy. The strength of female identity is such that man has no choice but to resort to the biological one to assert his power. With his physical strength he intends to settle the score“. The historian continues analyzing the repercussions for women of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan: “The tragedy in Afghanistan is almost exclusively marked by the imposition of the burqa. He will agree that it is horrible violence. The violent nature of this imposition and the relegation of women as an object is not in question, but the suspicion that the Afghan women’s tragedy relieves us of the question: why is the Taliban regime still winning, and the West over there who has helped, who has enriched, who maybe killed? There is, and it is true, a basic hypocrisy. The burqa, a sign of female relegation, as a useful bulkhead to harbor indignation without advancing self-criticism, without investigating our mistakes. Biden got away with saying the US stopped exporting democracy. But the matter is more complex. Long before the US it was the Sumerians who exported democracy. This to be precise. History teaches but has bad pupils, said Gramsci. The history of discrimination has taught women a lot and helped support the liberation struggles. In sixty years we have achieved more than we have seen in the previous two thousand five hundred years. This is a fact“. Comment on the election of the next President of the Republic: man or woman at the Quirinale? “I would choose the best. If you could propose a name? If you could relive Zenobia di Palmira without any doubt I would vote her. Zenobia. Under the emperor Aurelian, when Rome expanded its borders to today’s Syria, Zenobia was appointed queen of Palmyra. Under his command the city is reborn and expands. Aureliano believes that Zenobia is a simple water carrier but, when he realizes that the queen is beating money, he changes his mind“.

