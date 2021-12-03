No vax suspended dentist opens aesthetic medicine

The Tuscan professional was surprised by the Nas during the verification of the green pass in the health professions, 2 pharmacists were also caught

TUSCANY – A dentist suspended from his professional order for lack of anti-Covid vaccination had opened an abusive aesthetic clinic, the Nas of Florence surprised him as part of a vast operation of checks on the exercise of the health profession without a green pass.

The Nas of Florence surprised a dentist, already suspended from the relative professional order for failure to submit to the vaccination obligations, who had illegally used some rooms of the dental office as an impromptu aesthetic medicine clinic, also seizing 12 ampoules of expired anesthetics.

Instead, the two pharmacists were surprised at work in their pharmacies in the province of Livorno.

The operation throughout Italy

Carabinieri dei Nas and the Ministry of Health have launched checks throughout Italy to identify professionals, in the public sphere and in a self-employed activity regime, who continue to exercise their activity without vaccination.

During checks at 1,609 public and private health facilities and centers 4,900 positions relating to doctors, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, nurses, physiotherapists and other figures were verified, ascertaining 281 irregular situations due to the exercise of the profession in the absence of vaccination.

Among the audited professionals it emerged that 126 of them performed services even if they were already recipients of the suspension measure from the professional order on the recommendation of the health authority, continuing to carry out the freelance profession in their own medical offices or in outpatient clinics, as well as within departments in public hospitals and private clinics, by reason of their appointment as doctor or nurse. These conducts led to the referral to the Judicial Authority for the hypothesis of the crime of “Abusive exercise of the health profession” because they were caught in service despite being suspended by the professional association.

They have also been identified 8 family doctors, including doctors and general medicine pediatricians operating in some Regions of Abruzzo, Sardinia, Campania and Lazio, who had never undergone vaccination.