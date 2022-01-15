Tech

Noble M500, analogue and light: here is the “small” mid-engined model

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Noble M500 – Analog and light: here is the “small ” mid-engined “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ it / news / new-models / 2022/01/13 / noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rsmall / noble m 500_01.jpeg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/it/quattroruote news / new-models / 2022/01/13 / noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rbig / noble m 500_01.jpeg “,” caption “:”

Noble M500 – Analog and light: here is the “small ” mid-engined “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ it / news / new-models / 2022/01/13 / noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rsmall / noble m 500_04.jpeg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/contote/dam/it/quattroruote news / new-models / 2022/01/13 / noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rbig / noble m 500_04.jpeg “,” caption “:”

Noble M500 – Analog and light: here is the “small ” mid-engined “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ it / news / new-models / 2022/01/13 / noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rsmall / noble m 500_02.jpeg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/it/quattroruote news / new-models / 2022/01/13 / noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rbig / noble m 500_02.jpeg “,” caption “:”

Noble M500 – Analogue and light: here is the “small ” mid-engined “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/2022/01/13/noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_a_motore_centrale / gallery / rsmall / noble m 500_03.jpeg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/13/noble_m500_analogica_e_leggera_ecco_la_piccola_ent_motore/gotore / rbig / noble m 500_03.jpeg “,” caption “:”

Noble M500 – Analogue and light: here is the “small ” mid-engined “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

Noble has announced the arrival of the M500 which for the moment will join the current M600 in the price lists, introduced in the now distant 2009. The M500 was presented for the first time as a concept in 2018 and is now in the final phase of development: however, price and official launch date have not yet been disclosed. Orders should still be open later in the year.

A supercar for purists. The British manufacturer remains faithful to tradition and has therefore chosen a classic configuration: central engine without electrification, manual gearbox, tubular aluminum frame, double triangle suspension and fiberglass and composite bodywork. The engine chosen is the V6 3.5-liter EcoBoost derived from that of the Ford GT but the power is not known, while the total weight should remain contained within 1,300 kg. There are no electronic driving aids, so as to maintain an absolutely “analog” experience for purists.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 37 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Free PC Games: Amazon Gives 9 Unmissable Titles!

2 weeks ago

PlayStation, 3 games not announced in the Play Has No Limits commercial? – Multiplayer.it

November 26, 2021

the release date is written with ink, not pencil, according to Todd Howard – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

the video concept signed by Let’s Go Digital

November 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button