Noelle from November 27 on Disney +, here is the trailer with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

The trailer for Noelle, the film starring Anna Kendrick in the role of the daughter of Santa Claus.

The film, previously titled Nicole, will be available starting next November 27 on Disney +, the streaming platform of Mickey Mouse House.

The plot

In Disney + Christmas comedy Noelle, Santa’s daughter Noelle Kringle (Anna Kendrick) is full of holiday spirit and holiday cheer, but her biggest wish is to do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick. Kringle (Bill Hader), who will inherit the role of Santa Claus from his father this year. When Nick is about to crumble like a piece of gingerbread due to too much stress, Noelle suggests that he take a break and leave … but not seeing her brother come back, Noelle decides to leave the North Pole to find him and bring him back. in time to save Christmas. The sudden disappearance of the new Santa Claus throws the North Pole into chaos, so much so that Mrs. Kringle (Julie Hagerty) is forced to step in to curb Santa’s temporary hi-tech replacement, cousin Gabe (Billy Eichner). Meanwhile, Noelle along with elf Polly (Shirley MacLaine), the biting but kindhearted nanny of the family, is down south on a search and rescue mission, during which she realizes she has a lot in common with her father. thus beginning to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence (Miss Detective), the film also stars in the cast Bill Hader, Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, Difficult People) and the Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment, The Apartment).