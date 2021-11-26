North Korea, leather jackets banned. Only dictator Kim Jong-un will be able to wear them

Goodbye leather jackets in North Korea. Only one person can wear them: Kim Jong-un. It is the latest dictatorial act imposed by the leader of the North Korean country, moved by a simple act of vanity. The reason? There are too many copies of his trench, which became one of the leaders indispensable and, this cannot be granted.

To report the news was Radio Free Asia, quoted by the Daily Mail. Worn for the first time by Kim Jong-un, in 2019, the trench coat is become popular among the North Korean elite (who could afford real leather) eager to show their loyalty to the “Boss”. But recently given the amount of imitations counterfeit, the dictator took a drastic decision: close shops who sell them e remove them to the people who take them own. All for the fear that such “massification” belittle the appearance of the dictator and undermine his authority.

The production of leather jackets began last September, when it was reopened, after the blockade causes pandemic, the trade unofficial between China and North Korea. Local traders have started buy synthetic leather for to achieve jackets and these spread first among the wealthier classes, and then also among the common inhabitants, as a new fashion.

