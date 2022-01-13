North Korea: US proposes UN sanctions for latest launches – World

The US is proposing to the UN Security Council to adopt new international sanctions against North Korea after its six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, all in violation of the resolutions of the same security council. The US ambassador to the Glass Building Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted it.

China, US sanctions do not solve problems – China “always opposes unilateral sanctions and the so-called ‘extension of jurisdiction’ to other countries on the basis of national rules”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, criticizing US measures in response to Pyongyang’s missile launch at 5 North Korean officials, said that “the repeated use of sanctions will not help to resolve the Korean peninsula issue, but will intensify the conflict” . The hope, Wang added, is that “all parties are cautious in their words and actions, stick to dialogue and consultation, and do more for a political solution”.

North Korea announced that it has tested a hypersonic missile. The state agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the news, according to reports from Seoul media. The missile, according to Pyongyang, hit “the target set in waters 1,000 km away” and leader Kim Jong-un witnessed the test. The South Korean Ministry of Defense had said that the North had carried out a ballistic missile launch into the East Sea that had flown over 700 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 60 km, at 10 times the speed of sound. In the following hours, confirmation from Pyongyang arrived: “The test was aimed at the final verification of the general technical specifications of the hypersonic weapon system, and confirmed the excellent maneuverability of the combat unit”, reported the media of the regime. according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. This was the North’s second missile test in less than a week.