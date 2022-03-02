Northwestern Medicine addresses long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and studies long-term neurological effects | AmericaEconomy

“Evidence indicates that at least a third of people who have COVID-19 experience neurological complications,” explains Igor Koralnik, MD, chief of Neuroinfectious Diseases and Global Neurology at Northwestern Medicine. “Symptoms can present as the initial manifestation of COVID-19 or develop during the course of the illness. We are providing patient care for these side effects and studying the long-term effects that COVID-19 has on the brain, nervous system, and muscles,” he adds.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or experienced symptoms associated with the disease – whether you have been hospitalized or not – you can be seen at the Neuro COVID-19 Clinic through a telemedicine consultation. Dr. Koralnik and his team will investigate, diagnose, and manage neurological symptoms, which in turn, will contribute to studies for the treatment and care of neurological complications of COVID-19 in the future.

“The disease can affect people in different ways, and we personalize treatment based on your symptoms,” says Dr. Koralnik. For example, in some people, shortness of breath can affect the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain. In others, the virus can directly infect the brain or nerves, or it can cause an overreaction in the immune system that can cause neurological damage.