Norway, 2 billion hole due to the electricity boom

It is a problem that, one day or another, all governments will have to address in depth: how to compensate for the lost tax revenues linked to the lower consumption of fossil fuels and the increase in electric vehicles. Some states, especially in North America, are already considering the imposition of specific taxes able to cancel the drop in excise duties and avoid the budget holes that a particular nation is already suffering due to the electrical boom and the simultaneous reduction in the circulating fleet of endothermic. This is Norway, which has become an example to follow for mobility facilitation policies on tap, but struggling with a huge problem for the state coffers: according to the latest center-right government (replaced by a center-left executive since October) , the domination of electricity would have generated a reduction in tax revenues of 19.2 billion Norwegian crowns (1.92 billion euros at the current exchange rate).

An increasingly electric market. Norway must therefore resolve an issue of no small importance, as long predicted by many experts and analysts, looking for a solution that could represent, in a not so distant future, a lesson for other states willing to accelerate the transition to mobility. electric. The Scandinavian government is the first to face a challenge determined by its own policies: in the last twenty years, in fact, Oslo has launched several concessions that have led to draft cars to now represent over 70% of new car sales. Norwegians do not pay VAT or taxes on the purchase of Ev, benefit from additional tax incentives, do not have to pay tolls and parking and can even use the lanes reserved for public transport. A monstrous incentive system, thanks to which the electric ones cost much less than the equivalent endothermic models.

The hypothesis. Now, in light of an ever shrinking conventional car fleet (last October, diesel and gasoline barely exceeded 5% of demand) and some recommendations of the International Monetary Fund, the government is evaluating the possibility of eliminating further exemptions after the cancellation of the one on tolls in 2017 and to launch a new tax system. Specific taxes on plug-in hybrids, on the sale of second-hand electric vehicles and on luxury plug models (costing more than 600 thousand crowns), as well as the restoration of the annual tax on battery cars, are being studied.