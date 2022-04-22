We had recently seen in this article that there is a very popular exerciser among Italians. Not a bulky alternative to the usual exercise bikes or treadmills, to play sports from home, saving on cards and season tickets. A tool that allows us to involve many parts of our body, toning the muscles and burning several calories. Speaking of home and calories, a recent American survey wanted to highlight those activities in the home that are able to burn fat. We will deal with just this, between curiosities and suggestions, hoping to do something pleasing to our readers.

A purely male work and typical of the period

Let’s start with a housework, which takes place more in the garden than inside and which is usually the task of the boys. Just in these days, with the recent Easter holidays, we have started using fireplaces and barbecues again. If we have stacked the wood during the winter, perhaps even with the recent pruning of the olive trees, pay attention to this activity. According to experts, cutting, stacking and transporting wood for 60 minutes could lead us to consume between 400 and 450 calories. Even more so if we had to shuttle back and forth, with steps and steps to be faced with wood in our arms.

Not only gym and jogging but there are also house cleaners like these that would burn a lot of fat and calories as if they were sports

Washing the bathrooms, especially the legendary tiles, which require scrubbing, is one of the household activities that would allow us to consume more calories. Cleaning the toilets is certainly not one of the most pleasant and interesting things, but it could also have its positive side. By taking care of all the toilets in the bathroom, from the toilet to the bidet, from the sink to the floor, from the shower cubicle to the tiles, we could in fact consume about 250/300 calories in an hour. Curiosity, but also practicality, according to American experts: scraping off the limestone is the most expensive action among these. But also the best one to dispose of fats.

The floors could not be missing

Although many Italians are buying mini robots that clean floors, the traditional cleaning of these surfaces would be one of the best allies of home sports. Deciding to sweep perhaps by hand, then wash with a mop, and possibly polish with flaps could lead us to consume about 250 calories. In the “misfortune” of taking care of this domestic affair, we would at least have the opportunity to tone our arms and legs. Not only gym and jogging but therefore there are some noteworthy daily actions to keep fit.

