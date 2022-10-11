Novartis will build a leading factory in Salamanca for nuclear medicine oncology drugs

The president of the Novartis Group in Spain, Jesús Ponce, greets Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and the Minister of Health at the event to present the new factory. / Susana Martin-Ical

THE NORTH Valladolid Tuesday, 11 October 2022



The multinational company Novartis, with the support of the Board, will promote the “most modern in Europe” nuclear medicine factory in the town of Castellanos de Moriscos in Salamanca. The company’s new plant will be operational in 24 months after an investment of 12.9 million euros and will have the capacity to manufacture some 30,000 doses per year, of which 25% will be destined for export, according to data offered this Tuesday by its president, Jesús Ponce, during the presentation ceremony.

The meeting took place in the Territorial Delegation of Salamanca with the participation of the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, and the mayor of Castellanos de Moriscos, María Victoria Manjón. Mañueco stressed that the regional government is determined to lay a “red carpet” for those who want to “invest, investigate, innovate and grow” in the Community and affirmed its intention to “consolidate the strategic axis in the fight against cancer” that represents the province of Salamanca, informs Ical.

The opening ceremony for the project presentation at the Salamanca Territorial Delegation was led by the president of the Novartis Group in Spain, Jesús Ponce, who reviewed the company’s worldwide trajectory in the field of science and knowledge transfer with more than 100,000 workers around the globe. Of these, almost a hundred operate in Castilla y León, which represents a “strong commitment” that this project “comes to reinforce” after bringing together approximately 13% of its activity in the country in this territory during the last year.

Ponce explained that most of the studies they face take place in the early stages of research, where there are more gaps in knowledge. In this area, they maintain six public-private collaboration projects with Sacyl in various fields of hospital activity and primary care. “This is one more step, through our drug section. It will be the most modern factory in Europe in the field of nuclear medicine, which will develop compounds developed for the specific profile of the patient in a very short time to be effective », he stated.

Thus, at the end of 2024, the Castellanos de Moriscos factory will supply the entire Cantabrian Coast, Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid and Portugal with direct employment for 20 qualified local workers with diverse profiles and around 35 years on average, and an additional fifty. “This will result in benefits for the region, which will be able to have a reinforced investment in R+D+I, which will favor its competitiveness,” said Ponce, who added that, in a province like Salamanca, whose location for the project is considered “strategic », will also contribute to «stopping depopulation».

“A few months ago we had the opportunity to chat and from there, with this clear commitment from Novartis, it has been possible to present a factory, the most modern in Europe, which will produce state-of-the-art drugs to fight cancer,” he explained. President.

In addition, Mañueco stressed its location in Salamanca, which “in recent decades has become a benchmark in the fight against cancer, both in Spain and in Europe” thanks to having created a “prestigious ecosystem” in cancer research in which, as he stressed, Novartis, “leader in biomedical research”, was already participating, collaborating, for example, in the specialized chair of advanced therapies at Usal and maintaining links with Ibsal and with the University Assistance Complex.

In this sense, Mañueco recalled that the new Salamanca Hospital is “one of the few” where the innovative CAR-T therapies are implemented and stressed that this new plant “will create synergies” with the aforementioned oncology research network, aligning itself with “the clear commitment What does the Government of Castilla y León do? Mañueco hinted at the Burgos origin of the president of Novartis in Spain and thanked him for his “commitment” to the autonomous community, insisting that the conditions offered by the Executive “make it much easier.”