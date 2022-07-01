Now he helps his whole family and doesn’t abandon his mother

Cristiano Ronaldo, “unwanted child”, is currently closer than ever to his mother. He also left everything to fly to her bedside when she was hospitalized in Madeira.

All Cristiano Ronaldo fans know how much the great footballer hates losing. This refusal of defeat, the football champion often accompanies it with resilience and maximum relentlessness. Moreover, an anecdote that Ritchie De Laet, his former teammate, told, says more about this state of mind of the Portuguese.

“Once I beat Cristiano Ronaldo at a game of table tennis. He went straight to buy his own ping-pong table to practice.”

We must believe that this mentality has been a great asset for the footballer who has scored more than 800 goals in his career. It also allowed him to go from being very poor to being very rich. A great pride for his family and for the one who almost did not give birth to him.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WAS GROW UP IN A POOR HOME, SHARING A ROOM WITH HIS BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Benjamin of the family, Georgina Rodriguez’s husband has two older sisters, Liliana Catia and Elma, as well as a brother named Hugo. All four were raised Catholic and grew up in the parish of Santo Antonio, Funchal.

Sharing a room, they could only count on their mother, Maria Dolores Dos Santos Aveiro, and their father, Jose Diniz Aveiro. Unfortunately, the father of the family died as a result of liver disease.

Having already had her three children, Dolores no longer expected to have a fourth. Especially since the family was trying to survive the financial difficulties. But Cristiano was born.

RONALDO’S MOTHER WANTED TO TERMINATE PREGNANCY WHILE WEARING HIM

It was in a documentary dedicated to her footballer son, in 2014, that Maria Dolores confessed that she almost had an abortion when she was pregnant with Cristiano. She said:

“It’s a child I wanted to abort. God didn’t want that to happen and I was blessed with it and God didn’t punish me.”

A big decision that changed the life of the whole family. Moreover, the Manchester United player often teases his mother by saying:

“You didn’t want me to be born. But now you see that I am here to help you all.”

And they laugh about it now. Yet, years ago, little Cristiano didn’t have that privilege.

HE WERE CRYING EVERY DAY, SEEING HOW HIS FATHER OFTEN “DRINKED”

Unlike Cristiano, who is a devoted family man, his alcoholic father wasn’t really there for him. To the point of making him cry all his childhood.

“I cried every day. (…) we have suffered. (…) he drank almost every day. It frustrates me that he was never able to see my successes.”

he confided in an interview.

Unlike her late husband, who left them in 2005, Dolores has always believed in their son.

DOLORES WAS THE ONE WHO BELIEVE IN HIM. SHE STILL DID NOT COME TO HER MATCHES

Like her son, Maria Dolores is now one of the biggest celebrities in Portugal. Seen during some of Ronaldo’s matches, she is one of his biggest fans. However, she never attends her son’s big games, fearing to upset him because of his unstable condition.

Precisely, the mother of the family gave explanations on the reasons for her absences during the important matches of her youngest child:

“I will never go to the Champions League again. One day I fainted in the stands. My heart raced. (…) Cristiano knows that if I am in the stadium, my high sensitivity could cause me problems. It would cause him stress.”

In 2020, because of her health problems, she had to be admitted to the hospital.

ADULT, CRISTIANO RONALDO LEFT EVERYTHING TO GO TO SEE HIS SICK MOTHER

Dolores was admitted to the “Dr Nelio Mendonca” hospital on the island of Madeira, in Funchal. Hearing the news, his son flew to his native country to be at his bedside. According to the local press, the mother of the family was sent to intensive care. To reassure the fans, Cristiano did not fail to announce news of his mother on social networks. He stated :

“She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. My family and I would like to thank the medical team caring for her, and kindly ask for some privacy at this time.”

Despite this, local media managed to get information from the health department. He told them that she had suffered an ischemic stroke.

UNWANTED CHILD, CRISTIANO BECAME THE MOST LOVING SON

In addition to their five children, Cristiano and Georgina were able to count on the support and comfort of Dolores at the loss of their son. Showing the love between mother and son, a photo of Dolores in the arms of the soccer star was posted on June 27, 2022. A post that Cristiano tagged with the caption “Blessed (Béni)”.

A rare shot that shows how complicit they are and which has generated more than 8 million likes and more than 60 thousand comments. Fans commented “A mother’s love is the most beautiful thing”, or even “A legendary family”.

They can only be close knowing that Cristiano’s mother lives at his house.

WHAT IS DOLORES DOING TODAY?

Living with Georgina and Cristiano, Dolores is delighted to take care of her grandchildren. Having become active on social networks, she often posts pictures of her large family. We also see pictures on which she takes care of them.

Apart from being a caring grandmother, Cristiano’s mother is also an entrepreneurial woman. When she is not taking care of her family, she takes care of her restaurant “Casa Aveiro” in Brazil. A business she opened in July following the success of her first restaurant in Madeira.

Fortunately, she was able to make the right decision by keeping her child. Without this, she would not have known the happiness of being the grandmother of five children of Cristiano Ronaldo.

