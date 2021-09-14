When we are looking for a film, which does not weigh us down with its dramas at times, it is difficult to find the right one. Often, in fact, this kind of film borders on non-existent and low-level humor. This does not happen in the film we want to talk about today. Now on Netflix the film with Julia Roberts perfect for a light evening that also prompts us to reflect. In fact, the themes dealt with in this film speak to everyone. They refer to the desires for freedom and loyalty to oneself that cannot leave us indifferent. However, we always navigate these difficult waters with a smile, thanks to the script and interpretation.

It must be said, however, that this film has received heavy criticism. Not only as regards the quality of the production itself, but also for the excessive use of different clichés. In particular, the critics were not satisfied with the transposition in film compared to the successful book. In the end, however, we will be the ones to judge, and it is also important to start the film with the right expectations. In fact, this film is rather to be interpreted as a door to very serious and complex issues such as depression. Then nothing prevents us from deepening by reading the book that gave rise to the story. Now is the time to find out the title and the plot.

Now on Netflix the movie with Julia Roberts perfect for a light evening

“Eat pray love” is the title of the film based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s bestselling book of the same name. The director is Ryan Murphy and he directs a very respectable cast. Among the best known faces are Julia Roberts, James Franco, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis and Javier Bardem. It is a production of 2010, but for a few days it is now also available on Netflix.

Loading... Advertisements

The first images are of a bicycle advancing on a path that winds through the rice fields of Bali. Leading it is Liz Gilbert, a journalist who is there to write an article about the region and interview Ketuk. Ketuk is a kind of shaman who foretells major upheavals in Liz’s life. Time passes and she realizes that she is not satisfied with the life she has. He feels there is something fundamentally wrong. After so many nights spent crying next to her husband, Liz decides to leave, almost a last cry to get out of the cage she had created.

His journey begins in Italy and then passes through India and finally Bali. In Italy he rediscovers a simple thing, the pleasure of eating without worrying about the shape. She meets many people who communicate “the Italian spirit” to her at times a bit commonplace. In Asia she then tries to get back in touch with herself. On his last leg he will meet someone who could make a difference in his life. At this point, Liz will have to decide if she’s ready to let someone into her heart again.

Deepening We laugh out loud with Netflix’s top 10 September movie