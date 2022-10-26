NRJ Music Awards 2022 on November 18 (TF1): Nominees, new categories and online votes! | TV news

The NRJ Music Award 2022 is Friday, November 18, 2022 with Nikos Aliagas live from Cannes. Which singers will win the bet? Which winners this year at the NMA 2022? Discover all the nominees in the different categories. What TV audience for TF1?

After Dance with the starsthe Friday evening slot becomes available to offer the NRJ Music Awards 2022 Friday, November 18 live from the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes with Nikos Aliagas. This is the 24th edition for this unmissable musical event with the biggest French and international stars.

The first artists confirmed for the NRJ Music Awards 2022: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Rosalía, Yungblud, Orelsan, Angèle, Bigflo & Oli (jurors in The Voice 2023), Stromae, Clara Luciani, Soprano, Amir, Keen’V, Kendji Girac (juror in The Voice Kids 2023), M .Pokora…

This year 4 new categories are appearing for the NMAs: Clip Francophone and Clip International now separated, Social HIT (to highlight artists who are emerging via new digital media), Resumption and/or adaptation because it is a new trend of the market and finally Francophone tour to highlight the live.

How do you vote at the NRJ Music Awards 2022?

How to vote at NMA 2022? You can vote once a day from October 10, 12 p.m. to November 18, 2022, 12 p.m. on nrj.fr and myTF1.fr. It is only possible to VOTE, in each category, once per day.

What audience for the NRJ Music Awards 2022?

Will the audience be there for the NMA 2022? The musical evening competes with the Plus belle la vie bonus which marks the end of the series after 18 seasons. The judgment of Plus belle la vie stronger than the music on the audience side? The Netflix platform is also launching Elite season 6 a Spanish series very popular with young people. The competition will be very tough.

Last year the NMA 2021 broadcast on November 20 were followed by 4.09 million viewers and 18.3% of viewers…the lowest score in its history. As a reminder, the best score dates from 2003 with 7.8 million viewers and 39% audience share.

The nominees by category of the NRJ Music Awards

Note that the votes will be live on November 18, 2022, for the category Francophone Revelation and Francophone Song.

FRANCOPHONE REVELATION – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. ADE

2. ADELE CASTILLON

3. LUJIPEKA

4. MENTISSA

5. PIERRE DE MAERE

6. YANNS

INTERNATIONAL REVELATION – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. BURNA BOY

2. DERMOT KENNEDY

3. GAYLE

4. REMA

5. ROSALIA

6. SOFIA CARSON

7. YUNGBLUD

FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. AYA NAKAMURA

2. AMEL BENT

3. ANGELA

4. CAMELLIA JORDANA

5. CLARA LUCIANI

6. IZIA

7. JULIETTE ARMANET

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. ADELE

2. ANITTA

3. AVA MAX

4. BEYONCE

5. CAMILA CABELLO

6. LADY GAGA

7. LIZZO

8. SHAKIRA

FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. AMIR

2. KEEN’V

3. KENDJI GIRAC

4. Mr. POKORA

5. ORELSAN

6. SLIMANE

7. SOPRANO

8. STROMAE

9.TAYC

INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. DAVID GUETTA

2. ED SHEERAN

3. FARRUKO

4. HARRY STYLES

5. LIL NAS X

6. THE WEEKND

CHANSON INTERNATIONALE – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. “Envolver“ – ANITTA

2. “Don’t You Worry” – BLACK EYED PEAS / SHAKIRA / DAVID GUETTA

3. “Bam Bam“ – CAMILA CABELLO & ED SHEERAN

4. “I’m Good (Blue)”- DAVID GUETTA feat. BABY REXHA

5. “abcdefu” – GAYLE

6. “As It Was” – HARRY STYLES

7. “Bones“ – IMAGINE DRAGONS

8. “Calm Down” – REMA

FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. ANGÈLE & DAMSO – “Demons”

2. BIGFLO & OLI feat. JULIEN DORÉ – “Coup de Vieux”

3. DADJU & RONISIA – “Toko Toko”

4. ORELSAN feat. SKREAD – “Together”

5. SOPRANO & GRADUR – “Venga Mi”

6. ZEG P feat. HAMZA & SCH – “Fade Up”

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. BLACK EYED PEAS / SHAKIRA / DAVID GUETTA – “Don’t You Worry”

2. CAMILA CABELLO feat. ED SHEERAN – “Bam Bam”

3. ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS – “Hold Me Closer”

4. FIREBOY DML feat. ED SHEERAN – “Peru”

5. REMA & SELENA GOMEZ – “Calm Down”

6. ROSALÍA & THE WEEKND – “La Fama”

FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. 47TER

2. BIGFLO & OLI

3. INDOCHINA

4. LOUISE ATTACK

5. TERRENORY

GROUP / INTERNATIONAL DUO – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. BLACK EYED PEAS

2. BLACKPINK

3.COLDPLAY

4. IMAGINE DRAGONS

5. MÅNESKIN

6. MUSE

7. ONEREPUBLIC

FRANCOPHONE CLIP – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. “Know everything” – ADÉ

2. “Demons” – ANGÈLE Feat. DAMSO

3. “Coup de Vieux” – BIGFLO & OLI feat. JULIAN DORE

4. “The Quest” – ORELSAN

5. “My Love” – STROMAE & CAMILA CABELLO

6. ”Péon” – VALD feat. ORELSAN

CLIP INTERNATIONAL – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. “Don’t You Worry” – BLACK EYED PEAS / SHAKIRA / DAVID GUETTA

2. “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK

3. “Let Somebody Go” – COLDPLAY & SELENA GOMEZ

4. “As It Was” – HARRY STYLES

5. “Forget Me” – LEWIS CAPALDI

6. “About Damn Time” – LIZZO

DJ – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. BORIS WAY

2. CALVIN HARRIS

3. DAVID GUETTA

4. ERDF

5.KUNGS

6. OFENBACH

7. THE FUTURE

SOCIAL HIT – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. “Everything is fine” – ALONZO feat. NINHO & NAPS

2. “Doja” – CEE CENTRAL

3. “Emiliana” – CKAY

4. “Com’dab” – DJ KAYZ feat. NAZA & KEBLACK

5. “Middle Of The Night” – ELLEY DUHÉ

6. “Jiggle Jiggle” – JASON DERULO x DUKE & JONES x LOUIS THEROUX x AMELIA DIMZ

7. “Friendships” – PASCAL LETOUBLON feat. LEONY

8. “1,2,3” – SOFIA REYES feat. JASON DERULO & THE GHETTO

9. “Stroll” – SOOLKING & NISKA

COVER / ADAPTATION – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. “We Go Yeke” – BLACK M

2. “Running up that hill” – BORIS WAY

3. “I’m Good (Blue)” – DAVID GUETTA feat. BABY REXHA

4. “Super Freaky Girl” – NICKI MINAJ

5. “Suavemente” – SOOLKING

6. “Maniac” – SOUND OF LEGEND

7. “Tissues” – YUNGBLUD

FRANCOPHONE TOUR – Nominees NRJ Music Awards 2022

1. CLARA LUCIANI

2. GREAT SICK BODY

3. INDOCHINA

4. JULIEN DORE

5. JULIETTE ARMANET

6. ORELSAN

7. SOPRANO