Nurses. Brightened on the contract. Nursing Up announces openings of the Aran and there is talk of overall increases of 174 euros per month

04 FEB – Day of negotiations at Aran for the renewal of the contract of the health sector and according to Nursing Up – which just yesterday had proclaimed a national strike for next April 8 – things seem to be going well for the nurses.

First of all, Nursing Up reports Aran’s willingness to “give positive feedback to the assignment of functions to health professionals, on the model of what is already happening for medical management. We are talking about assignments that should arrive for professionals, regardless of corporate discretion ”.

A step that the trade union defines as “decisive, since finally, as requested by us since the platform we presented at the beginning of the negotiations, function assignments should be assigned, on the path of what happens for doctors, and which would constitute a concrete recognition, in this case the professionalism and high qualification of nurses and other health professions, and this regardless of the possession of educational qualifications, which instead can be valued differently “.

“We are facing, how can we deny it, an evolution in this complex negotiation, linked to the indispensable path of valorisation of nurses, which represents one of the absolute leitmotifs of our battles”, writes the union in a statement.

Again according to Nursing Up, Aran would have said that it would be willing to provide alternative mechanisms to those hypothesized in the previous draft, “which would allow a real career progression for those nurses and other health workers who, inserted in area D, would remain confined at this level, while all the others could, according to the drafts submitted previously, move between the underlying bands “.

“We remember – writes Nursing Up – that one of the fundamental reasons that led us to proclaim the state of agitation, is precisely linked to the fact that many professionals in the D area, those of the health professions, according to the ARAN hypothesis, risked being trapped , because not everyone could access area E of the high qualification, finding themselves penalized compared to those, inserted in the areas below, would have had the concrete possibility of accessing the next area “.

As for salaries, Nursing Up writes that “it was announced orally, but we await the documents that confirm it, an average increase of 102 euros per month, for 13 months, for all employees, with the equalization element weighing about 14 euros, to which then added:

– a percentage of 0.55 / resources due to the allocations of the budget law 2022 destined for the new contractual systems

– a percentage of 0.22 / resources due to the allocations of the budget law 2022 destined to the salary for the funds

– the specific nursing allowance

– the indemnity for the protection of the sick (for other health professions)

– the allowance for first aid staff “.

The total of all these items, according to Aran and again on the basis of what is reported by Nursing Up, would lead to an average increase, totaling approximately 174 euros per employee.

According to Nursing Up, at this point, however, “a reflection is a must, especially due to the singularity of the method used, namely the accumulation, among them, of institutions intended not for the generality of employees but rather for different types of personnel”.

“What counts for us, beyond mere calculation procedures – writes the union – is how much more each nurse will receive each month in the paycheck. This is what matters and we reserve the right to ascertain “.

Nursing Up then informs that Aran has said it is willing to channel most of the resources of the contract on the basic salary, leaving only 0.22% on the variable one.

“In this sense, and in the wake of this opening – underlines Nursing Up – we asked that, as regards the 0.22% share, the resources should be reviewed, in a discourse of balance and compensation between them, giving greater priority to indemnities linked to positions that cover greater responsibilities and commitment such as, just as an example, the night indemnity (think of the unspeakable 26 cents increase assumed), that of ready availability (just under 1 euro) etc. etc. “.

The union then reiterates that in the meeting what had already been requested at the previous session was reiterated, that is to eliminate the hypothesized rule that allows not to pay overtime to those who are assigned an indemnity for certain types of assignments.

“We cannot accept the game of who gives us one thing to take away another. Overtime is an important institution for the health professions ”, concludes the union.

“We are certainly facing a significant step forward compared to the recent past. Finally concrete answers to our requests arrive. We can only trust that everything that has been announced to us orally today has a concrete following, and on this basis we are certainly available, of course always that all this actually translates into written norms, capable of sanctioning what we ask, and therefore a suitable contract to lay the foundations for a new history of Italian nurses and health professionals “, said the president of the union Antonio De Palma.

