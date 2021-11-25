NVIDIA unveils RTX A4500, professional video card with 7168 CUDA core and 20 GB of memory

After the RTX A2000 6GB announced this summer, NVIDIA has expanded the offer of professional video cards with the RTX A4500 and a version with 12 GB of memory of the RTX A2000. In the case of the RTX A4500 we have a GA102 GPU based solution with 7168 CUDA cores active, 224 Tensor cores and 56 RT cores. There are on board 20 GB of GDDR6 memory at 16 Gbps on bus a 320 bits for a bandwidth of 640 GB / s.

The board, thus configured, achieves performance with FP32 calculations of 23.7 TFLOPs, compared to 27.8 TFLOPS on the RTX A5000 (which has 8192 CUDA cores, 256 Tensor cores and 64 RT cores, as well as 24 GB of GDDR6 on a 384-bit bus).

The new card from NVIDIA has a TDP of 200W, 30W less than the RTX A5000, and requires power through an 8-pin PCIe connector. In the back we find four DisplayPort 1.4a.

As for the second tab, the novelty is simply the doubling of the graphics memory on board. As a result, we find a GA106 GPU with 3328 CUDA cores, 104 Tensor Cores and 26 RT cores. The RTX A2000 has a 192-bit bus and offers a bandwidth of 288 GB / s. The TDP remains steady at 70W.

