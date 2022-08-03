Oatmeal and almond smoothie to lose weight: this is how it is prepared

Losing a few extra kilos is a process in which the practice of sports activity and a healthy diet must be taken into account, for this, experts recommend the intake of oatmeal with almonds.

Almonds are important in this process to lose weight, because have the ability to generate satiety, that is, the body will feel satisfied much faster and you won’t be reaching for other foods, especially those that are high in calories and unhealthy fats.

Almonds are also a source of protein and “because the calories from this seed are complex to digest, they raise metabolism,” as explained on the website Gastrolab.

For its part, oatmeal is an ideal food to reduce triglycerides and “bad” cholesterol. This cereal also improves digestive transit and regulates blood sugar, “these benefits will help in weight loss if this cereal is included in your daily diet,” they highlight in gastrolab on the virtues of oats.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), oatmeal is one of the most nutritious and healthy cereals, ideal to include in the diet.

“Cereals are a supplement to the diet, and should not replace lunch or dinner. It is a perfect way to complement our diet to lose weight”, they highlight in the aforementioned portal.

Although oatmeal is a nutritious food with great benefits for the body, it is also essential not to overdo it.

Oatmeal is a food that exerts a beneficial effect on the intestinal flora, thanks to the presence of fibers such as beta glucans. “Its power over the modulation of the microbiota has been evidenced in the scientific literature, highlighted in Better with health.

Another benefit generated by the consumption of oats in the body is that it slows down the absorption of fats. This cereal also means that unused calories from food are used later as an energy source before being absorbed as saturated fat, as highlighted on the website aHOWTO. Oatmeal prevents fat from accumulating during the day and also helps energy to be transformed into energy that is used to burn during the day.

Experts indicate that to lose weight it is important to take into account lifestyle habits such as a healthy diet and physical activity, so it is important not to fall for miracle recipes as warned in Better with health.

Smoothie of Oats, Almonds and Banana

ingredients

250 milliliters of water.

3 tablespoons of oatmeal.

2 bananas.

1/2 cup of Almonds.

Cinnamon powder.

Preparation

First you have to blend all the ingredients except the cinnamon, until they are completely incorporated, serve in a glass, and add cinnamon to taste.

In gastrolab They advise that the bananas used for this preparation must be ripe, so they will adequately provide their nutrients and help the consistency of the almond and oatmeal smoothie.

Another preparation that experts recommend to lose weight is oatmeal and almonds with apple.

Ingredient

2 cups oatmeal.

1/4 cup of almonds.

4 cups milk.

2 apples.

4 tablespoons of honey.

Cinnamon.

Preparation