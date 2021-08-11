Obama didn’t want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his party – The Weather





If it is true that Harry and Meghan they are precious friends and confidants of Barack and Michelle, why were they absent from the former president’s 60th anniversary party, which took place on Martha’s Vineyard last Saturday, August 7? The cause would be to be found in the Statements of the Sussexes to the press, in particular in the March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Obamas would not have liked Harry and Meghan’s claims about the royal family, perhaps judging them too direct and full of excessive bitterness.

“Certain values in the Obama house are not touched. It is likely, therefore, that a couple who has always put the family at the top of certain attacks on the royal family, moreover amplified by television screens, did not like them”.

According to the former presidential couple, in short, Harry and Meghan would have exceeded all limits. An insider revealed to the Telegraph: “Barack and Michelle certainly wouldn’t like it if their daughters spoke to the press.”

There is also another issue that should not be underestimated: the Obamas have no interest in publicly siding with Harry and Meghan, antagonizing the Windsors. On the contrary, their objective should be diplomacy. In this sense, the statement made last March 16 by Michelle Obama in comment on the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah should be read: “When I think of what they are going through, I think of the importance of the family I pray that there will be forgiveness, clarity, love. My hope is that at some point everything will be resolved, because there is nothing more important than family.” Impartial words, very balanced, typical of those who want to maintain a certain distance, placing themselves in an equidistant position from the two contenders, namely the royal family and the Sussexes.

