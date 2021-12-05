Oblivion / Su Italia 1 Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman put on a show

Oblivion, Italy 1 film directed by Joseph Kosisnki

Oblivion it goes broadcast today, Sunday 5 December, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. The film cleverly combines a taste for adventure and science fiction produced in the United States of America in 2013. Production, script and direction were carried out by Joseph Kosisnki. The film can count on a very respectable cast, thanks to the participation of famous names such as Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman. It is certainly a work suitable for an audience looking for entertainment even if some authorial ideas are well present.

Oblivion, the plot of the film

Oblivion tells the events that took place in 2077, with a post apocalyptic scenario of the earth after the war which has seen terrestrial opposites and an alien race called “Scavengers” and due to the natural calamities resulting from the destruction of the moon. Jack Harper and Victoria Olsen, led from space by a woman named Sally, manage the fate of the planet both from the point of view of maintenance and safety against the surviving scavengers. Specifically, they monitor the technological system that uses ocean water to generate new energy. In addition, they observe the movements of powerful drones made to kill surviving extraterrestrials.

Once their monitoring mission is complete, they will then have to leave the post and land. In the meantime, however, Jack is tormented by some visions depicting a mysterious woman; moreover, he is not convinced of abandoning the planet after having discovered a still fertile area of ​​the earth, near a lake. For her part, Victoria seems to be almost eager to finish the mission on earth to no longer have to be afraid of the scavengers. During a patrol operation, the man comes across a real trap; entering an underground area to retrieve a broken drone, he finds himself in the middle of a real ambush by extraterrestrials. Fortunately, he is rescued from another where he kills all the scavengers involved in the trap. The next day the tranquility of the two boys is destabilized by a malfunction of a hydro-auger; the problem was due to an energy cell of a drone.

Victoria later spots a strange signal that increases Jack’s uncertainty even more. The signal came from a scavenger beacon, causing the boy to have further thoughts. As if that weren’t enough, a huge unknown aircraft collapses from the sky and Jack, despite the contrary opinion of his girlfriend, decides to go to the crash site. Upon his arrival he discovers that among the survivors there are numerous hibernating humans who are promptly killed by a drone as a precaution. However, the man manages to prevent a woman named Julia Rusakova from being killed; the girl had the same features as the person present in her visions, so she decides to lead her to their safe place. Subsequently, Jack and Julia go to the crash site to find the black box; in this circumstance man discovers a new part of truth.

They are captured by the scavengers who actually turn out to be surviving humans. A man named Beech relates that Jack had actually been sent 60 years earlier into space to investigate the Tet, a mysterious entity that was the main cause of the moon’s destruction. After an initial skepticism on the part of the boy, he realizes that everything could make sense especially when Julia confides to him that in reality she was his wife. After several attempts by Sally to bring them back with the drones to the base, the two manage to escape with Jack increasingly convinced that he wants to bring everything back to normal. The goal was in fact to destroy the entity that had thrown the earth into despair.

The plan was to launch an energy-laden drone at the Tet in order to destroy it permanently. The man with the help of Beech manages to reach the colossal alien structure where Sally is waiting for him, who turns out to be nothing more than an imposing extraterrestrial structure. Jack becomes aware that he really is a clone of himself and is aware that he is carrying out a suicide mission. In the meantime, however, he managed to secure a future for Julia in the only livable place on earth he discovered. Once the nuclear bomb is activated, in addition to exploding the Tet, all the drones following the structure are canceled forever. The story at this point moves to 3 years later, with Julia who managed to survive together with her son conceived with Jack in previous years.. In addition, she is soon joined by other humans who have survived the recent disasters.

