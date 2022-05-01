Ochoa launches challenging message prior to the Liguilla

The Eagles of America club tied their eighth match without defeat under the technical direction of Ferdinand Ortizinterim coach who raised Coapa’s team from the ashes, taking them from the bottom of the Position Table and taking them to fourth place with the point achieved this Saturday night against The Blue Cross Machine in the Aztec.

The azulcrema team achieved the unimaginable, because until matchday 9, when they lost for the last time in Clausura 2022, it seemed like an impossible dream to even think of winning a ticket to the playoffs, according to the words of the player himself. Memo Ochoa, Well, beyond the points that remained, the style of play did not ‘help’ to have hope.

With the direct classification to the Liguilla in hand, the Águilas del América goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, highlighted the great work of the group of players, acknowledging that getting to the Quarterfinals is only a step on the way to the real goal of this club.

“Incredible effort, group attitude, commitment. When we were last, the road looked complicated and we signed the 12th of the Repechage, but the team knows where it is, knows how to come back and the work is not done yet.

Ochoa stated that he was enjoying the good pace of the Eagles at the close of Clausura 2022, where he also had 8 consecutive games without conceding a goal, one of the longest streaks with those from Coapa.

“It has been very nice, the people have enjoyed it, we too after where we were a month ago and I think nobody has bet on us and we are going to fight for the title”, Paco Memo said.

To close, Ochoa reiterated that América will always be a candidate for the title and now they feel more likely to fight for the championship, as they have drawn difficult matches in this tournament closing, showing that they have the potential to beat great rivals in any scenario. .

“We are candidates, always the team that fights for the championship. We have enjoyed this championship in past visiting games, Aguascalientes, Tigres, it is not easy, the team was charged with energy and good to fight until the end and that the people enjoy”, he sentenced .

The Eagles will rest this week and will return to activity for the First Leg of the Quarterfinals, which will start between May 11 and 12.

