Odds of the teams to qualify for the Semifinals

After the Ida matches of the Quarterfinals in the Liguilla del Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, andhe site specialized in predictions based on studies of probability and statistics, fivethirtyeight, announced the percentage of possibilities that each of the 8 clubs that are still alive in the Final Phase of Mexican Soccer.

Tigres, Atlas, America and Pachuca They arrive with an ‘advantage’ for the Vuelta matches and all of them will close playing at home, but only the Rojinegros and the UANL are up on the scoreboard, while Águilas and Tuzos arrive with a draw in their matches, but they have judgment on their side of having finished in a better position in the table.

In this context, the UANL Tigers are the most likely to pass in their tie, with 93%, leaving Cruz Azul with only 7%.

The second club with the most advantage in its series is Atlas, with 92%, leaving Chivas with 8%.

In the tied series, América is the position with the most chances of eliminating its rival, with 83% for the Águilas and 17% for La Franja del Puebla.

Pachuca recorded a 78% chance of eliminating San Luis, which was left with 22%.

Who is the favorite to be champion in Liga MX?

The same site places the UANL Tigers (35%) as the main candidate to be champion, followed by Club América (23%), Pachuca (20%) and Atlas (15%).

Puebla and San Luis have 2%, while Cruz Azul and Chivas only register 1%.

